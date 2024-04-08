Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton’s daughters share this sweet connection you may not have noticed

Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton's daughters share a sweet family connection with one another, highlighting not only Kate and Pippa's close relationship, but also the one they hope their children develop as they grow up.

When Kate Middleton married Prince William and not only joined the Royal Family but became one of The Firm's senior members, the public fell in love with her. But not only did they adore the new Princess, they also fell in love with her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Since the wedding, Pippa has remained largely out of the public eye but royal fans have delighted at every bit of insight they can get into her and her relationship with her sister Kate. Everything we know proves that their bond is very special and, looking at each of their daughters' names, it's clear the sisters hope that their children will enjoy a tight relationship.

That's because Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, and Pippa's daughter Grace, two, both share the same middle name of Elizabeth.

While Princess Charlotte's use of Elizabeth pays homage to, of course, the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's also a traditional middle name used by the Middleton family, meaning both Charlotte and Grace share the name with their grandmother Carole Middleton and Kate herself.

Charlotte's full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, a name that's clearly full of tributes to Royal Family - though there are more than you think in those three names. As for Pippa's daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, the name Grace comes from the Latin word grâtia, meaning 'favour' or 'blessing,' while Jane pays homage to Pippa's mother-in-law, Jane Matthews.

But as well as having a meaningful full name, Princess Charlotte also has a nickname steeped in thought. Prince William was overheard referring to his daughter as 'mignonette' while at the Chelsea Flower Show, a nickname many believe comes from the French word for cute, which is 'mignon'. However, it could weirdly also come from the name for a French sauce made from shallots, as 'shallot' sounds similar to the name Charlotte.

Both sisters have three children while their brother James has just welcomed his first child with his wife Alizée Thevenet - though James son has no Elizabeth reference in his name, instead being called Inigo which can be translated to either 'fiery' or 'my little.'

Both sisters have three children while their brother James has just welcomed his first child with his wife Alizée Thevenet - though James son has no Elizabeth reference in his name, instead being called Inigo which can be translated to either 'fiery' or 'my little.'