Kate Middleton is prepared to ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal more royal secrets claims inside source

“If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so”

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

An inside source has claimed that Kate Middleton is prepared to ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ to 'stick up for the royals and herself' if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make more allegations or reveal more royal secrets. 

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the Royal Family and moved to LA, no one could have guessed that more shocks would soon follow; The couple's bombshell Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and, most recently, Harry's memoir Spare, in which he claimed Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after his marriage to Kate Middleton.

All worked to create some serious tension within The Firm, though they never showed it publicly. But now Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his family to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK and, even if he doesn't come back, could be flying in briefly for an upcoming big royal milestone, we can't help but wonder how the royals are feeling about being in his presence. 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images)

While Kate Middleton, according to an inside source, has so far shown 'an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip,' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to be wary as she 'won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.'

Speaking to Closer, the source shared, “Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family. If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people.

“She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The source warned, following the news that Meghan has been dropped by Spotify after her Archetypes podcast failed to reach hit-level streams, that she should be 'wary' of penning her own tell-all memoir as her husband did. 

They said, "Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games  because Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.

 “She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.

 “The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It’s about self-preservation and not being walked all over, but also what’s fair and right at the end of the day, too.”

Explore More
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Royal News and Entertainment writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸