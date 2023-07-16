Kate Middleton is prepared to ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal more royal secrets claims inside source
“If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so”
An inside source has claimed that Kate Middleton is prepared to ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ to 'stick up for the royals and herself' if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make more allegations or reveal more royal secrets.
- Kate Middleton is reportedly ready to do anything to 'stick up for the royals and herself' should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make more bombshell allegations against them, an inside source has claimed.
- According to the source, Kate will happily ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ if she is forced to 'fight fire with fire.'
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton’s subtle ‘romantic gesture’ that she uses to show ‘ownership’ of Prince William.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the Royal Family and moved to LA, no one could have guessed that more shocks would soon follow; The couple's bombshell Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and, most recently, Harry's memoir Spare, in which he claimed Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after his marriage to Kate Middleton.
All worked to create some serious tension within The Firm, though they never showed it publicly. But now Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his family to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK and, even if he doesn't come back, could be flying in briefly for an upcoming big royal milestone, we can't help but wonder how the royals are feeling about being in his presence.
While Kate Middleton, according to an inside source, has so far shown 'an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip,' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to be wary as she 'won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.'
Speaking to Closer, the source shared, “Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family. If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people.
“She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone."
The source warned, following the news that Meghan has been dropped by Spotify after her Archetypes podcast failed to reach hit-level streams, that she should be 'wary' of penning her own tell-all memoir as her husband did.
They said, "Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games because Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.
“She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.
“The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It’s about self-preservation and not being walked all over, but also what’s fair and right at the end of the day, too.”
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Meghan Markle’s rumoured Hollywood project with sweet link to mother-in-law Princess Diana
Meghan could soon be making her return to acting
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Free baby stuff: What can you get as a new parent?
If you’re expecting a baby, make sure you know what free baby stuff you can get during pregnancy and beyond from the likes of Amazon, Boots and more
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s rumoured Hollywood project with sweet link to mother-in-law Princess Diana
Meghan could soon be making her return to acting
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his family to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK
A source has claimed the Prince and Meghan Markle ‘would be open to going back to London’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London where they felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl’
The Wales family moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s subtle ‘romantic gesture’ that she uses to show ‘ownership’ of Prince William
A body language expert gives a ‘peek into the private nature’ of Kate and William’s romance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate and William's surprisingly thrifty parenting revealed as Princess Charlotte rewears last year's summer dress
The Wales youngster chose wear the Breton striped dress she wore last summer for a new family outing
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton melts hearts with her adorable interaction with little boy who shouted ‘Hi Princess’
The Princess of Wales made time to chat to very young fan who got her attention at Wimbledon
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Kate Middleton's non-royal childhood is helping shape Prince George as future king
The Princess of Wales is both 'protecting' and 'preparing' her son for royal life with this 'massive balancing act'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The strict rule preventing Kate Middleton and Prince William turning Adelaide Cottage into their dream family home
Even the royals can't get around these rules and regulations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published