The big royal milestone that could see Harry and Meghan return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make a return to the UK later this year in order to join the Royal Family in celebrating King Charles III's 75th birthday.

The couple attended the King's 70th birthday back in 2018 when he hosted the royals for a birthday party at the palace.

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for the Royal Family for many reasons. After losing Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it's been a whirlwind of engagements from the somber state funeral for the late monarch to the celebratory Coronation of King Charles III. There's also been family drama with the publication of Prince Harry's scathing memoir Spare, his and Meghan Markle's revelatory Netflix docuseries, and more private problems such as Prince Harry reportedly "having serious regrets" over the family split as Prince Archie has begun asking questions about his grandfather.

But all of that could soon be resolved, or at least forgotten momentarily in the name of celebrations. Because King Charles III's 75th birthday is fast approaching.

While we've just experienced King Charle's birthday parade, where Princess Charlotte was spotted 'telling on' Prince George for doing this gross thing, the King's actual birthday isn't until the 14th November. Like his mother before him, King Charles has two birthdays thanks to a longstanding tradition dating back 1748.

For his 70th birthday back in 2018, the then Prince Charles hosted the Royal Family at the palace for a birthday party with Harry and Meghan both among the guests.

Buckingham Palace has not yet announced whether the King is planning any big celebrations for his 75th, but Hello! reports that there is 'every possibility' that he will pull together at least a small celebration to mark the milestone and, hopefully, invite 'all' of his family members - including not just Harry and Meghan but their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The celebrations would be a perfect time for the family to begin mending their relationship, something Prince Harry has previously said he does wish to do.

Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby earlier this year, he shared, "People have already said that to me, and I said, forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me."

He added, "Though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability, I've managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened but that doesn’t mean that I'm just gonna let it go.

"You know, I've made peace with it, but I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it would be fantastic for them as well."

Prince Harry's last visit to the UK was a flying one, with the royal only staying in the country for a couple of hours to witness his father's Coronation before jetting back to celebrate his son Archie's birthday.

The Duke of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet also recently celebrated her second birthday, with many royal fans noting that the occasion was not publicly marked by the royal family like her brother's birthday was. However, this was, according to a source who spoke to OK!, likely at the request of Harry who asked the monarch to keep the celebrations 'low-key.'

Low-key or not, birthday's are clearly a big deal for the royal family with Princess Lilibet reportedly receiving a 'custom-made' birthday gift from King Charles and Archie getting an awesome gift for his 4th birthday, so it's not too far-fetched to believe that we could be seeing a family reunion for Charles 75th.