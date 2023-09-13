Kate Middleton is preparing her children ‘for life in the real world’ with Duchess Sophie’s nifty parenting tricks

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is reportedly taking notes from Duchess Sophie when it comes to raising her children as she 'admires' the way she is trying to prepare her children ‘for life in the real world.'

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being prepared 'for life in the real world' by their mother, Kate Middleton, as she has been raising them in a way inspired by Duchess Sophie.

According to a royal expert, with the monarchy set to 'change' and less royals to be working within The Firm, Kate wants her kids to 'have their own careers' just as Duchess Sophie hopes for her own children.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has been injured trampolining at home with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession and be set to receive some coveted royal titles when their dad Prince William becomes King, but Kate Middleton is still keen to set them up ‘for life in the real world.’

The royal youngsters are being taught many important lessons to prepare them for life within The Firm, from William teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to be 'losers' to the family carrying on a sweet tradition started by Princess Diana to instil good manners in them. But Kate, who recently wore a beautiful necklace with a discreet nod to her kids, is taking notes from fellow royal Duchess Sophie and making sure her kids are also prepared for a life outside of the Royal Family and in the 'real word.'

The two royals are known to share a close bond and even live near each other close to Windsor Castle, with the Wales family in Adelaide Cottage and Sophie residing in Bagshot Park with her husband, Prince Edward, and two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes the pair's close bond goes beyond just friendship, with Kate 'admiring' how Prince Edward and Sophie have raised their two children and is using their parenting tricks to bring up her own kids.

(Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Nicholl wrote, "Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex — in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

The double-edged approach is one Sophie herself has been vocal about in the media, telling The Sunday Times in 2020, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."

This approach, while it will differ with George, Charlotte and Louis being much more prominent members of the family than Lady Louise and James, Kate is still keen to mirror many of Sophie's parenting approaches, something expert Camilla Tominey, associate editor at The Telegraph, believes is a good idea.

(Image credit: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OK! Magazine reports that Camilla said Charlotte and Louis are set to 'have their own careers' if that's what they wish to do, as William and Kate do not want their younger children to become 'royal hanger-ons' when their brother becomes the monarch.

Camilla said, "In the next decade, everything is going to change. We might be seeing fewer royals in the future than we are used to. A lot of the more minor royals have got careers of their own so they aren't really being taxpayer-funded. And in conjunction with the fact there are going to be fewer royals is a recalibration of what it means to be a royal."

But while they may be prepared for a life outside of the royal bubble they have grown up in, Nicholl believes that Charlotte and Louis will also have been made aware of their possible future royal careers. In an extract from her book published by Vanity Fair, she wrote, "George, Charlotte, and Louis, who had starring roles at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, are being raised by their parents with an awareness of their positions and the roles they will one day carry out in support of the monarchy.

"George knows that like his papa, he will one day be king, while Charlotte will likely juggle the role of being the spare with a career. Louis could well be a private citizen undertaking occasional royal duties, like William and Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"Inevitably, because he is an heir, there will be more pressure on George, something William and Kate are acutely aware of."