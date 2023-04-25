Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is a ‘huge fan’ of this Disney movie and admits bittersweet reality during baby bank visit
The Princess of Wales spoke of something every parent can relate to
Kate Middleton has revealed Princess Charlotte is a 'huge fan' of this Disney movie and admits a bittersweet reality during baby bank visit.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Carole Middleton ready to 'step back' from special role to focus on being a 'granny' to George, Charlotte and Louis (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton has revealed Princess Charlotte's favorite Disney movie and discussed how quickly her kids have grown up during baby bank visit.
The Princess of Wales dropped by The Baby Bank in Windsor to learn about all the vital help it gives families in need across the local area who are struggling with the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis.
The center, which provides everything from new-born starter kits (opens in new tab) to buggies (opens in new tab) and cot beds (opens in new tab) and swaddle blankets (opens in new tab), has seen an increase in the number of referrals each year and the generosity or volunteers and those who donated has made such a difference.
While helping staff sort the clothing, toys and supplies, Kate, who is mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis who just turned five (opens in new tab), examined a large pile of boxes that had been donated by Mattel containing best selling toy (opens in new tab) of all time, Buzz Lightyear (opens in new tab).
The Princess Of Wales exclaimed, "Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story."
Princess Charlotte and other fans of the popular Disney Pixar movie will be wondering will there be a Toy Story 5? (opens in new tab) after reports of its return surfaced.
The Princess is now helping packing children’s clothes pic.twitter.com/nhUGqnbrt8April 24, 2023
And as the Duchess began sorting through donated baby clothes (opens in new tab), she opened up about the bittersweet reality most parents can relate to.
Folding a white baby grow, Kate reminisced, "It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly."
Princess Charlotte looked grown up (opens in new tab) in a recent family photo shared to mark Mothers' Day, and Prince George previously showed a 'grown up' sense of maturity (opens in new tab)as he turned nine last year.
And Prince Louis was the first royal youngster to steal the pre-coronation limelight (opens in new tab), at the weekend.
And there's plenty of more chances to see the Wales' kids at the Kings Coronation, which is coming up next month, at a cost of $123m (£100m) (opens in new tab). People will be tuning in to watch on TV (opens in new tab), and the special coronation concert (opens in new tab) afterwards.
But before then, Kate Middleton and Prince William have cut short coronation prep (opens in new tab) so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten as she is set to celebrate her eighth birthday on May 2nd.
