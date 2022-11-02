Kate Middleton set to make history with a very special appearance

The Princess of Wales has an exciting weekend ahead as she's set to make history while supporting England in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final

Kate Middleton catches a rugby ball, while wearing a rugby kit after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union at Twickenham Stadium on February 2, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Kate Middleton is set to watch England in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final for the first time as Patron.

Kate Middleton is set to watch the quarter-final of the Rugby League World Cup, where England will take on Papua New Guinea and her attendance is a royal first.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union (opens in new tab), this match will be the first game The Princess of Wales has watched in person, after taking over the role from Prince Harry, earlier this year.  The appearance is also made doubly special as she’s also the first female royal to hold the position!

According to Hello! (opens in new tab) before the match in Wigan, Kate will meet both teams on the pitch and will observe a minute silence for ‘Movember Mental Fitness Match Day.’

The chair of the Rugby League (opens in new tab), Simon Johnson has shared his thoughts on the exciting day, saying “We will be delighted and honored to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL's Royal Patron."

Kate Middleton pictured smiling, while wearing a rugby kit and holding a rugby ball after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union at Twickenham Stadium on February 2, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Adding, "With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan."

As of yet, it is unknown whether she will attend the match solo, or whether she’ll be accompanied by one of her three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

In the past, Prince William who is president of the Football Association has brought George with him to watch games, like the Men’s Euro final in 2021 (opens in new tab). So, there is a chance we’ll see Kate cheer on England with one of her kids, especially as they’re all sports lovers.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George celebrate the win in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP)

This comes after a busy few months for Kate, whose latest video appearance for Addiction Awareness week gnarred praise from royal fans, and even saw her share a rare insight into her family life (opens in new tab). She’s also been tipped for a new ‘unprecedented’ role (opens in new tab), as one of King Charles' own Counsellors of State, following her new title of the Princess of Wales. 

