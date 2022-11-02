Kate Middleton set to make history with a very special appearance

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is set to watch England in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final for the first time as Patron.

Kate Middleton will be cheering on England this weekend as they take on Papua New Guinea in the Rugby World Cup in Wigan.

This match will be doubly for the Princess of Wales, however, as not only is it her first live match as Patron, but she’s also the first female royal to hold the role.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Meghan Markle revealed she studied for UK citizenship test questions that even Prince Harry ‘had no idea’ about (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton is set to watch the quarter-final of the Rugby League World Cup, where England will take on Papua New Guinea and her attendance is a royal first.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union (opens in new tab), this match will be the first game The Princess of Wales has watched in person, after taking over the role from Prince Harry, earlier this year. The appearance is also made doubly special as she’s also the first female royal to hold the position!

🤝 The Rugby Football League, @England_RL and @RLWC2021 are honoured that the Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) will attend the DW Stadium this Saturday (November 5)...November 1, 2022 See more

According to Hello! (opens in new tab) before the match in Wigan, Kate will meet both teams on the pitch and will observe a minute silence for ‘Movember Mental Fitness Match Day.’

The chair of the Rugby League (opens in new tab), Simon Johnson has shared his thoughts on the exciting day, saying “We will be delighted and honored to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL's Royal Patron."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Adding, "With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan."

As of yet, it is unknown whether she will attend the match solo, or whether she’ll be accompanied by one of her three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

In the past, Prince William who is president of the Football Association has brought George with him to watch games, like the Men’s Euro final in 2021 (opens in new tab). So, there is a chance we’ll see Kate cheer on England with one of her kids, especially as they’re all sports lovers.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP)

This comes after a busy few months for Kate, whose latest video appearance for Addiction Awareness week gnarred praise from royal fans, and even saw her share a rare insight into her family life (opens in new tab). She’s also been tipped for a new ‘unprecedented’ role (opens in new tab), as one of King Charles' own Counsellors of State, following her new title of the Princess of Wales.