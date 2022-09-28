Kate Middleton shares sweet detail of daughter Princess Charlotte with girl who shares the same name

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has revealed a sweet detail about her daughter Princess Charlotte as she chats to girl with the same name.

Kate Middleton has revealed her daughter Princess Charlotte has worn her hair in plaits as she chats to girl of the same name during Wales visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Swansea in Wales.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as its revealed why Prince William asks royal staff to not wear 'stuffy' suits around Prince George, Charlotte and Louis (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton chatted about her daughter Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) during a chance meeting with a two-year-old girl who was also named Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales visited St Thomas Church in Swansea with her husband Prince William and during their visit as they chatted to locals and staff who support vulnerable people, Kate discovered a toddler had the same moniker as her daughter.

After being greeted by the tot, Charlotte Bunting, who was dressed in traditional Welsh outfit and handed her a posy of flowers, Kate struck up a conversation about her own daughter, who is also called Charlotte.

She told the youngster: “Your name is Charlotte?

"I have a Charlotte too."

The princess added a sweet detail about how her daughter was wearing her hair, "She's [Princess Charlotte's] got plaits today" she said.

And the Princess' small talk has come across as heartwarming to fans.

One fan said, “Ooh she is so caring to children.” Another fan added, “Kids love her! She's so sweet” and a third noted, “Little Charlotte is so adorable.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The visit to the St Thomas Church community hub follows their engagement at Holyhead in Anglesey.

The church has been transformed into a place that provides vital services to hundreds of people in the area - including not-for-profit cafe and facilities for the homeless including food, showers and toilets.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a personal family connection to the region as they raised their eldest son Prince George (opens in new tab) in Anglesey for the first few months of his life and Wales capital Cardiff was the first royal engagement he attended with his mother, Princess Diana, when he was aged eight.

Following their visit, Prince William and Kate tweeted, "Diolch Anglesey! What a welcome, it's great to be back."

Prynhawn Da Swansea! Thank you to everyone we saw at @StThomasSwansea this afternoon. It was fantastic to join the team supporting their community with everything from facilities for the homeless to a foodbank and brilliant baby bank, Baby Basics. What a special community hub! pic.twitter.com/GMjxNYpk5dSeptember 27, 2022 See more

The last time Kate and William attended Wales was during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) celebrations in which they took along their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the visit to see rehearsals for the 70-year reign celebration.

But Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four were absent for their latest visit as they were back at their new school (opens in new tab) in Berkshire.