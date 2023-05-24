Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are helping to ‘normalise and challenge mum-guilt’ for working parents

A parenting expert has praised both Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall for helping to ‘normalise and challenge mum-guilt’ for working parents.

The expert has shared that both royals have 'remained hands-on parents to all of their children, whilst remaining active in their jobs and work.'

Family may be business for the Royal Family, but for all the work the royals put in, they always ensure there's ample time set aside for private family time. From Prince William and Kate Middleton's ‘radical new way of parenting’ and the announcement that the couple are prioritising 'family time' over royal engagements to Zara and Mike Tindall's sweet 'enjoy the moment' motto that sees the couple make time for rare date nights, having down-time with the family is a priority for the busy royals.

But it's always hard to strike that perfect work/life balance. While the promise of a four-day working week may make reaching that goal a little easier, and the government's promise that more working parents in England will soon benefit from free childcare will allow a little stress to be lifted off the shoulders of working parents, there's always some lingering guilt over heading off to work while the kids stay home.

Mum-guilt. It's a universal feeling. Even Jennifer Lopez has admitted she feels it sometimes, though for different reasons than the average parent. But one parenting expert has praised both Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall for their open admissions about 'mum-guilt' that are helping to 'normalise and challenge' the feeling held by many working parents.

Lauren Goodman, the Creative Director and Educator of Content Collective told The Express, "Zara has remained open about her own mum guilt which is reassuring for lots of people navigating work and parenting.

"These open conversations always help normalise and challenge guilt in workplaces and high-profile conversations help to drive change in this sector. Zara is passionate about doing this alongside other royals including Kate Middleton."

Kate Middleton, who relied on her go-to parenting move during her latest royal engagement, has spoken candidly about her own mum-guilt, saying it's a 'constant challenge' to 'juggle work life and family life.'

When asked if she experiences mum-guilt during an episode of Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast earlier this year, the Princess revealed, "Yes absolutely - and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying."

"Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?' It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

Going one step further, the Princess has also spoken out on behalf of all working parents, urging employers to prioritise ‘parental wellbeing’ in the workplace. In an article for the FT Weekend paper, she wrote, "We know that parents make up a significant part of the UK workforce — 76% of mothers and 92% of fathers with children are in work.

"We must recognise the challenge for many of these parents, and other caregivers, in balancing a successful working life with a nurturing home life during their children’s formative years. Employers have an important role in making that possible."

Like Kate, who is a mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Zara Tindall has three young children of a similar age and is 'hands-on parent.'

Lauren Goodman explains that both Zara and her husband Mike Tindall ensure they can 'maximise downtime' with their kids whilst also 'remaining active in their jobs' with a simple little trick.

She shared, "You can see from an outsider's point of view that Zara and Mike Tindall have remained hands-on parents to all of their children, whilst remaining active in their jobs and work.

"All three children are involved in their parent's active lifestyle and you often see the family photographed out together at Zara’s competitions and sporting events in the local area. Weaving joint activities into family life is a great way to maximise downtime. Mike and Zara definitely seem as if they are promoting this within their own family."