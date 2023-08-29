Kate Middleton’s favourite family getaway is just outside of London and is perfect to keep both kids and adults entertained

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has often been spotted taking her children to the historic town of King's Lynn just outside of London and the location is the perfect family getaway to keep both kids and adults entertained.

The Wales family regularly enjoy getaways to a sweet port town just outside of London and the trip is a great and easy family getaway.

King's Lynn is just two hours outside of London and filled with attractions perfect for keeping children and adults of all ages entertained.

It's unknown exactly what Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children have been getting up to in their two-month break this summer holiday, but with the new school term just around the corner, they're wrapping up their time at Balmoral Castle, likely stocking up on the best school supplies, and getting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis kitted out with the best new school shoes and ironing their school uniforms in preparation.

Many parents have shared their back-to-school worries and others have confessed what they’re looking forward to once the kids go back to school, but all parents have to admit that spending quality family-time together over the warmer months has been much appreciated. And it doesn't have to end just because the children are heading back into lessons. With Kate Middleton's favourite family getaway that's conveniently situated just two hours outside of London, a weekend trip in between classes is more than possible - and you might just spot the royals while you're there.

Over the summer holidays, it's likely that the Wales family spent at least a bit of time in the historic port town of King's Lynn in Norfolk where they have been spotted enjoying the town's many attractions thanks to its proximity to their beloved Sandringham Estate.

During the pandemic, The Express reported that Kate was seen in a local King's Lynn Sainsbury’s with her three 'well-behaved' kids. Kate Carter, a royal fan, couldn't believe she ran into the family while simply doing her weekly food shop.

She told The Express, “She [Kate] was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well-behaved.

“I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening.”

Unsurprisingly, there is more attracting the royals to the beautiful town than just its supermarkets. Holkham Beach, an hour's drive from the town, is another place frequented by the family thanks to its secluded location and stunning views. There's also an aspect of nostalgia drawing William to the seafront as it was first visited by the Queen and Prince Philip who took their own children there in the past.

If you do visit the town, there are a whole host of royal hotspots to keep you busy. You can visit the Sandringham Play Park, which is an adventurous playground situated on the Sandringham Estate where William and Kate stay when they visit Norfolk.

Mabel’s Paint Pot is a favourite stop for Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis when the weather is playing up, and they go there to paint ceramics and get creative.

It wouldn't be an English getaway without a pub lunch and the Rose and Crown Pub in Snettisham is reportedly the royals’ local. Prince William has previously been seen by fans sitting down and relaxing with a pint of Aspalls cider and a bowl of chips. If you prefer something sweet to snack on, he has also been spotted in the bakery, Smiths the Bakers, in the past.