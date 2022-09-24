Kate Middleton parenting at the Queen's funeral showed 'how confident and intuitive she is as a mother' according to a parenting expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William (opens in new tab) and Princess Catherine's (opens in new tab) two eldest children, Prince George (opens in new tab) and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), received a lot of support from their parents as they attended the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) on Monday the 19th of September.

As the Queen's state funeral (opens in new tab) took place on the 19th of September 2022, questions as to how the notoriously mischievous and cheeky siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would handle the pressure of attending such a momentous occasion. Worries were quickly quashed as the pair stunned royal fans with their unwavering poise, with many taking to social media to praise the youngsters and their parents.

In one video shared across social media, Kate Middleton is seen reassuringly patting Charlotte and holding her hand, while others show her helping her daughter to find her place in the order of service. Images also showed Kate guiding her kids with a gentle, reassuring hand on their back as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Parenting expert, Gifty Enright, told The Sun that the touching moment showed 'how confident and intuitive she [Kate] is as a mother'. She explained, "Apart from the fact that the children were immaculately dressed for the occasion, we saw Kate’s reassuring pats and squeezes here and there, when she thought the children needed it.

"This again was Kate showing how confident and intuitive she is as a mother. Rather than shielding the children from the realities of life, she exposes them to it, but puts strategies in place to support them. That is how resilience is built in children, and both Kate and William seem to do it effortlessly."

(Image credit: David Levene - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Throughout the ceremony, TV viewers awed at the strength displayed by the Prince William and Kate as they not only handled their own grief, but that of their children too. Many noticed and commented on the caring touches and glances the pair aimed towards Prince George and Princess Charlotte to help them during the difficult day.

Enright noted that bringing the two youngsters, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, was a 'huge gamble' for the Prince and Princess of Wales that, thankfully, paid off.

(Image credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

She explained, "When it comes to grief, people can be unpredictable, and with such a huge sense of occasion and history, with all eyes on the royal family, William and Kate were taking a huge gamble bringing their nine and seven-year-old children.

"However, they intuitively understood how important it would be for the children to be included; and, what a masterstroke it was! It truly shows how confident they are as parents."

