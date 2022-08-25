Kate Middleton’s yummy school run bakery treat revealed by shop staff
Kate Middleton snapped up a popular £2.40 chocolate bakery treat during the school run.
Kate Middleton's yummy school run bakery treat has been revealed by staff at this popular eatery.
- Kate Middleton is known to buy a chocolate brownie finger from Gails Bakery during the school run.
- The Duchess of Cambridge would pop into the shop to snap up a delicious £2.40 treat.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shock passengers on economy flight (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton cannot resist buying a tasty bakery treat when she's on the school run.
The mum-of-three, to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three, is no stranger to doing the school run as she would often take her two eldest children to St Thomas' in Battersea. And it was previously revealed she had an unlikely school run buddy (opens in new tab).
But while Kate is said to be making changes to their daily routine (opens in new tab), preparing her children for their new schools (opens in new tab) near Windsor, over the years she has caused some excitement in South London among parents and children who attended the same school as the Cambridge kids.
Dominika Lipiec, 44, a customer assistant at Gail's Bakery in Battersea, told MyLondon (opens in new tab), "One time, I remember a parent from the school came in and they were just so excited that their child was in the same class as George. We have seen Kate here, twice at least. They've come here after picking up George from school. I think one time Charlotte was with her."
And the Bakery staff revealed Kate's yummy purchase - a £2.40 Chocolate Brownie Finger. The spongy treat is said to be a firm favourite amongst the many parents who flood in after school pick-up time.
A post shared by GAIL's Bakery (@gailsbakery) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
But if Kate is worried about missing the treat when the kids start their reported new school in September, fear not, for Gails has launched a special bake at home kit - featuring the Chocolate & Pecan brownie.
The instagram post added, "A delicious way to entertain the kids for an afternoon. Just add butter and eggs to bake a fresh batch of 24 gooey brownies squares."
With Prince Louis attending a new £17k a year nursery (opens in new tab) that boasts scuba diving classes, the school run schedule might be tight so Kate could stock up on the bake at home kits - after all, the youngsters often roll up their sleeves for a spot of baking.
A statement from Kensington Palace said, "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children that shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s."
Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, said: "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."
