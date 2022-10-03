Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'eyeing up a major move' - despite buying LA home just 2 years ago

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been tipped for a major house move, with reports hinting that the pair want to relocate to a more private community.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be looking to relocate to a new home in ‘Hope Ranch’, a coastal, suburb community of Santa Barbara.

These reports come after the couple suffered two alarming intruder alerts, earlier this year with police investigating the disturbances.

Following their brief return to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be eyeing up a new home (opens in new tab), in a more private location - after two years of living in their Montecito pad.

Since stepping down as senior royals (opens in new tab), the couple have been living in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, where they have been raising their two children Archie and Lilibet. The home, which has been the backdrop of a number of video appearances (opens in new tab) features nine bedrooms and 18,000 acres of land - some of which is dedicated to keeping Archie's chickens (opens in new tab).

Now, however, Harry and Meghan could be set to relocate to ‘Hope Ranch’, a more private, coastal suburb in Montecito. Citing a News-Press, the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reports that their current home, ‘does not properly accommodate them.’

According to the Santa Barbara News-Press (opens in new tab), homes in Hope Ranch can go for up to $22 million, with the community boasting facilities like gold courses and riding trails.

There are a number of factors that could be contributing to the family’s potential move. Meghan herself revealed in her interview with The Cut, that they weren’t feeling quite at home in their mansion, as it was ‘startingly big.’

The area of Montecito has also become a target for crime, with the Duke and Duchess themselves experiencing two intruders on their property this year. The second of which occurred just hours before the couple arrived back from their trip to the UK, for the Queen’s platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab).

The Sun (opens in new tab) has reported that the Montecito Association has told residents that license-plates recognition cameras were being installed “in response to the high-value property crime we've experienced recently.”

The crimes are said to be being perpetrated by, ‘sophisticated out-of-the-area theft gangs.’