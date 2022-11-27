Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston trip will show just how different they are from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) upcoming Boston trip to present The Earthshot Prize (opens in new tab) is set to show the world just how different the couple is from fellow royals Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab).

Next week, Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to Boston to present the Earthshot prize, an award given to five winners whose solutions substantially help the environment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be across the country in California during the Wales' trip as they accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award.

Next week, the famously feuding royal family will be in closer proximity than they have been since the Queen's funeral earlier this year, at least they will be geographically. William and Kate are set to embark on a three-day trip across the Atlantic to, among other things, present Prince William's Earthshot Prize in Boston.

While royal fans crossed their fingers that the visit to America would see Prince William and Kate cross paths with Harry and Meghan, the latter will in fact be on the other side of the continent in California during the trip - the foursome will not even be in the same time zone, let alone the same room.

Despite the distance, William and Kate's visit has sparked conversation surrounding the former fab foursome. The issue? While William and Kate are scheduled to present the Earthshot Prize, a prize and project that Prince William personally set up with everyone's favourite animal lover, David Attenborough, Harry and Meghan are expected to accept a different award, the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award, just a few days later. This presenting of an award vs. accepting of an award has led experts and inside sources to highlight the differences between the two royal couples.

A well-placed royal insider told Page Six, "It’s not bad to receive an award, but it shows the fundamental difference between [William and Kate] — who have constitutional roles, who are working on behalf of others — versus being a celebrity."

Whether or not Prince William and Kate Middleton manage to squeeze in a sit down with Harry and Meghan or not, royal fans are set for some memorable scenes while the pair visit the U.S. William and Kate are reportedly planning to channel his late mother, Princess Diana, as they spend time connecting with underrepresented communities - just as Diana famously met with young AIDS patients in Harlem when she visited NYC in 1989.

A source told Page Six, "The Prince and Princess didn’t want to come in for the awards show and then leave, they wanted to spend time getting to know communities in Boston."

