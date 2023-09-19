Meghan Markle reveals royal-approved sport she wants to teach Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The youngsters will be carrying on a long-standing royal tradition
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has shared that she wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to learn how to ski when they are older, getting them into the sport beloved by royals for decades.
- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may soon be getting in on the Royal Family's favourite sport as Meghan Markle has revealed she wants them to learn how to ski.
- Skiing has long been a royal-approved sport with everyone from Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie loving to hit the slopes.
- In other royal news, Princess Diana would be ‘proud’ of son Prince Harry as he continues to make ‘a positive impact despite the pressure and scrutiny he faces’.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearances at The Invictus Games have given royal fans a lot of insight into their lives. From Harry's body language showing he has 'reconnected with himself’ and ‘has a sense of peace’ and now appears to be a ‘very different’ man since moving his family to the US, to the smooth way Harry handled an utterly 'adorable' meeting with young fans to his funny reaction to Meghan Markle's impressive karaoke moment, The Games have put the couple into the spotlight and they've thrived inside in.
While the couple did not being their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the events, we did get a bit of insight into how they are doing at home. Meghan previously shared that she was 'late' to The Games as she was looking after the youngsters, but she also shared that she hopes to bring them to the event in the future - and perhaps they may even get to compete as she revealed she wants them both to learn how to ski!
During a party at The Games, Meghan spoke with Bridget Bridge, the wife of an IG25 board member, and revealed that she really wants her kids to learn to ski. Bridget told The Mirror, "Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place. She said she didn’t ski so we told her they must come and learn.”
Whistler, which is located in British Columbia, Canada, is where The Invictus Games will be taking place in 2025. Perhaps we can expect Archie and Lilibet to be in attendance as they get their first taste of the snowy slopes and get involved with the sport that's enticed royals for decades.
The location is one that Harry has previously shared his love for. Paul Ledwell, deputy minister of veterans affairs in Canada, told The Mirror, “He [Harry] spoke about how peaceful and healing Canada is, and a little less hot than it has been here [in Germany] this week. The 2025 Games will be the first time they come back to our country. They were speaking about how much they love Canada and said they couldn’t wait to come back."
Skiing has long been a royal-approved sport, with Princess Diana and King Charles III often taking their sons Prince William and Prince Harry to various countries so they could enjoy the slopes.
It's likely that Prince Harry will want to carry on the family tradition by taking his own family on skiing holidays, much like Prince William does with his three young children.
But it's perhaps not just the tradition drawing royals to skiing, but the 'anonymity' it offers thanks to both the high cost of the sport and the equipment you have to wear when doing it.
Speaking in the Channel 5 documentary The Royals on Holiday, travel expert Simon Calder explained, "The royals love high-end skiing resorts because they know they are not going to meet the sort of people who stick a smartphone in their face and demand a selfie.
"Instead they are in refined company with very very high net worth individuals. For decades he [King Charles III] loved going to Klosters which is partly because it is in one of the loveliest parts of The Alps, Eastern Switzerland, close to the border of Lichtenstein but its also because as well as great skiing it offers great discretion.
"You most certainly are not going to meet package holidaymakers from Britain if you are in Klosters."
Similarly, Camilla Tominey, associate editor of the Daily Telegraph, added, "There's one reason why the royals really enjoy skiing because if they've got masks and helmets on them no one can see them and they can go about the slopes largely unbothered.
"Yes, they have to take their bodyguards with them. One thing that is interesting over the last few years is you have to have bodyguards who can ski."
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Can you still use stamps with the Queen on?
Can you still use stamps with the Queen on? We’ve got the facts
By Daniella Gray Published
-
Prince William reveals the clever way Princess Diana would ease his ‘anxiety’ over ‘going back to school’
"It felt like a real family moment"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals relatable parenting struggle that meant she was ‘late’ to The Invictus Games
"It is so special to be here - sorry I'm a little late to the party!"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Elizabeth was reportedly left ‘confused’ after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked out on her birthday plans for great-granddaughter Princess Lilibet
"They never turned up. That candle was never lit.”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle just nailed this karaoke favourite and here’s why Prince George might be impressed
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her singing skills
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"They've already caused enough trouble to last a lifetime"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana ‘would have loved’ daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and taught her how to ‘survive’ life as a royal
“She had to learn as Diana had to learn, by being thrown in the deep end”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle celebrates her ‘amazing’ mum’s birthday with the perfect gift that any parent would adore
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland were spotted dancing the night away at a Beyoncé concert this weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal expert warns Harry and Meghan's next move might not be the best for Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet's future
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are urged to continue to put their kids' safety first
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Meghan Markle’s childhood ‘parallels’ with mother-in-law Princess Diana helped her form a bond with Prince Harry
"Diana and Meghan both identified as outsiders within the Royal Family"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published