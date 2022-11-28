Mike Tindall shares rare loved-up selfie wife Zara following his I’m A Celeb stint

Mike Tindall has shared a rare loved-up selfie with his wife Zara Tindall as the pair are reunited following his I'm a Celebrity stint.

Mike Tindall has reunited with wife Zara and they look so loved-up in rare selfie.

The royal flew out to Oz to greet her husband as he left the jungle.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for Thanksgiving photo and fans are all saying the same (opens in new tab) .

Mike Tindall has reunited with his wife Zara (opens in new tab) after being apart for three weeks as the royal shares a rare loved-up selfie with fans.

The former England rugby player, who failed to make the final three - Jill Scott (opens in new tab), Owen Warner (opens in new tab) and Matt Hancock (opens in new tab) - left in fourth place but remained in Australia to see who was crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab), and in doing so, he also went for his first post-jungle meal with wife Zara.

It was thought that Zara wouldn't be able to join Mike Down Under but she surprised both Mike and fans when she rocked up to meet him as he left camp via the rope suspension bridge.

And afterwards the pair cosied up as Mike tucked into his first meal - which consisted of a coffee, a toasted crumpet with butter, and a huge BLT beef burger with fries and he shares the 'beautiful' snap on Instagram.

He captioned it, "Reunited!!! ❤️ Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime"

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And, despite some fans thinking he was 'robbed' of a place in the final, fans loved Mike and Zara back together.

One fan wrote, "Really sad to see you leave but the hug you had from Zara as you came out the jungle filled my heart ❤️.. you were amazing in there!"

Another fan put, "So gutted you went. You were in my top 3 with Owen and Jill. Would be happy for any of you 3 to have won. You were absolutely brilliant and so great with everyone and I think this also speaks volumes of what sort of person Zara is ❤️

Your face when you saw Zara was wonderful ❤️

So lovely that she was there to meet you xxx"

And a third fan added, "Beautiful couple ❤️"

Being 'aware of what he can and cannot say (opens in new tab)', Mike opened up in the jungle on how he and Zara bonded over 'getting smashed' (opens in new tab) on their first date.

He also detailed Zara's dramatic home birth (opens in new tab), and made fans squirm when he recalled his near death experience (opens in new tab).

But despite being 'under pressure' to speak about royal life (opens in new tab), he's done everyone proud.

And fans loved seeing Zara greet Mike, one put, "Lovely watching you & seeing Zara welcome you back ❤️"

Another fan put, "Gutted for you Mike you were the true winner 🏆 great hug for Zara on the bridge ❤️"

And another added, "You were brilliant, such a kind, caring gentleman and a right cuddler! But you saved the best hug for Zara, my eyes may have leaked a bit 😍😂"