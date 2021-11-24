Who left I’m A Celebrity last night and which contestants remain?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 has seen the campmates unite after a painful upstairs-downstairs divide that saw half the team spend the first three nights in the castle Clink but fans are wondering who left I’m A Celebrity last night?

There’s been no shortage of screams as the contestants battle it out to win stars to convert to meals for their fellow campmates – from the gruesome gut-wrenching eating challenge to the horrifying trap filling up with bugs and rodents.

But just three days into the contest and two campmates were already feeling the strain and wanted to leave, and it’s going to change who will win I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Naughty Boy was left feeling anxious over why he was chosen for the Treacherous Trap challenge, he asked fellow campmate Richard Madeley, “Why did they choose me?…is it because I didn’t win earlier on?… I think it is because I might be the weakest link for them.”

After losing out in the challenge to Snoochie Shy, Naughty Boy felt deflated, saying, “It was awful.”

“Honestly guys I tried my best but I do think my time here is done. I had a feeling earlier and I was thinking about mum and obviously, I love you guys but I don’t think after knowing what the main camp knew what they were putting me through knowing I did a challenge earlier, I don’t know if I could ever join their camp,” Naughty Boy confessed.

And Arlene added, “I know I haven’t said anything…I feel exactly the same.”

Richard tried to get him to sleep on it before making a final decision.

But Naughty Boy continued, “This isn’t a random big decision…I’ve tried my best with both challenges but I just can’t go from here to the main camp. I wear my heart on my face, I can’t fake that.”

“One thing I will tell you before you guys go to the main camp, as much as they say they love you, there is no love. At least one thing when you guys go to the main camp, they’re the reason why I left.”

Who left I’m A Celebrity last night?

Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips threatened to leave I’m A Celebrity last night but no one left the show as Ant and Dec confirmed all campmates had joined the main camp.

Ant said, “Naughty Boy and Arlene are currently still here but they did join the main camp earlier today with the intention of confronting them.”

Dec added, “You will see that on tomorrow night’s show.”

If you missed it, during episode three Naughty Boy and Arlene had expressed their unease over joining the other team in the main camp, and then a message scroll, telling the blue team to enjoy their last night in the Clink made things worse.

“I feel really uncomfortable to be told to enjoy my last night in the clink, even though you failed your trial we are flown down there, look at what you can have now,” revealed Arlene.

In another chat with Richard, Naughty Boy confessed, “I genuinely think my time here is to be here with you in the clink and I don’t think I will be over there. that’s what my heart…”

When asked if there was anything that could resolve it for him, Naughty Boy replied, “I can’t continue with something my heart is not in anymore…I’m led by my heart and I can’t join a camp that don’t give a s**t about us, sorry. That’s the truth.”

“I just think my experience, as amazing as it is, I think it’s over,” said Naughty Boy when he was alone talking to the cameras.

Arlene added, “For me, I was hoping I was going to come out here strong and proud but it hasn’t started in the right way, I know I can’t go on and my mind isn’t going to change. the thing is I’m not struggling, I just don’t think there is anything that will help me stay in any shape or form.”

If you want to watch who left I’m A Celebrity last night? – almost left – you can watch the clip of Arlene and Naughty Boy threatening to leave below…

Which contestants remain in I’m A Celebrity?

All 10 contestants remain in I’m A Celebrity – Frankie Bridge, Snoochie Shy, Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, Louise Minchin, Richard Madeley, Naughty Boy, Arlene Phillips, David Ginola, and Danny Miller.

The I’m A Celebrity odds for the outright winner is changing daily so it is always best to check with the individual bookmakers but the current odds held by William Hill are as follows* (*odds correct at time of publishing)…

David Ginola 9/4

Frankie Bridge 3/1

Danny Miller 5/1

Snoochie Shy 15/2

Richard Madeley 10/1

Louise Minchin 12/1

Naughty Boy 16/1

Matty Lee 25/1

Kadeena Cox 33/1

Arlene Phillips 66/1

I’m A Celebrity in on ITV each night at 9pm/9.15pm until mid-December.