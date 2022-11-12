Prince George will never be King and the monarchy will end with Prince William, according to history writer

A history writer has predicted that Prince George (opens in new tab) will never take the throne and his father, Prince William (opens in new tab), will be the last monarch to take the title of King

A history writer has claimed that the royal lineage will end with Prince William due to the change in modern society's perception of the monarchy

While the writer called her claim a 'fair prediction', she admitted that she still 'wouldn’t put money on it'

Over the past couple of months, there have been some massive shifts in the royal family and its members have experienced a number of changes in quick succession. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September (opens in new tab), King Charles III ascended to the throne and Prince William was bumped up to the top of the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), making him first in line to the throne.

The shift in royal roles also means that Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, nine, is now second in line to the throne, but according to one expert, the young prince may never take his spot on the throne.

In an interview with The Times, author and history writer Hilary Mantel (opens in new tab) revealed her belief that Prince George will never take the throne, and that his father, Prince William, will be the last King.

She said that her "back of the envelope" prediction would be that following the death of King Charles, William will be crowned monarch, but that the line will end with him.

She added, "I think it’s a fair prediction, but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it."

Explaining the reasoning behind her estimate, she cited society's changing perception of the monarchy and its place in a modern context. She said, "It’s very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities."

While some may see Mantel's prediction as far-fetched, there are signs that even the royals themselves wish that the monarchy, or at least the monarchy as we know it, would end.

It has been staunchly reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales have desires to modernise the monarchy and plan to do so by making themselves more approachable and doing away with 'formal' and 'stuffy' traditions. Hopefully for George, these attempts as modernisation will prove Mantel wrong.

