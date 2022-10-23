The royal christening tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis missed out on

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) missed out on a very special royal christening tradition that their father Prince William (opens in new tab) and cousin Lady Louise Windsor both experienced.

During Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' christenings, the trio took part in many of the usual royal traditions, but there was one special item noticeably missing from all three

None of the Wales' children wore the royal christening dress, which had been worn by many royals before them, including their father, Prince William, and cousin Lady Louise Windsor

Christenings are an important affair for the royal family, dictated by long-lasting traditions and sentimental symbols. But Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William's three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, missed out on one very special royal experience during their services.

It all began with Prince George, the first child of the now Prince and Princess of Wales. George's christening took place at the historic Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, a venue that has been used for several royal christenings over the years as well as the wedding ceremony for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840.

Many of the usual royal traditions were adhered to throughout the celebrations. He was christened in the Lily Font, which was designed on the orders of Victoria and Albert for the christening of their first child and has since been used for every following royal christening, and water from the River Jordan was also used to baptise the child as royal tradition dictates should be done.

However, there was one traditional item missing from the ceremony - the royal christening gown.

Crafted for Princess Victoria in 1841, the gown was used for hundreds of royal christenings including King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, Prince William and even Lady Louise Windsor!

Due to its age and delicate Honiton lace, the christening gown was deemed too delicate to use again after the christening of the Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor in 2004.

Instead, dressmaker Angela Kelly crafted a replica of the gown which was first worn at the christening of the Queen's eighth grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, in 2007, and has since been worn by all of the Wales' children.

