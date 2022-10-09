Prince George will learn how to be King in leadership lessons, according to royal expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George (opens in new tab) is expected to learn about his royal duties and the meaning of the constitution in classes aiming to prepare him for his future role as the King.

Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) , will take classes to prepare him for his future role as the king, claims a royal expert and biographer

, will take classes to prepare him for his future role as the king, claims a royal expert and biographer The nine-year-old is expected to learn about his official duties as well as the constitution and the importance of the Commonwealth

Despite only being nine-years-old, Prince George has his future set in stone. Currently, he sits second in line to the throne, with his father, Prince William (opens in new tab), being the only royal above him. The pressure must be intimidating, especially considering his age, but the young Prince has people around to gently guide him and offer support throughout his journey to the throne.

As reported in The New York Post, Prince George is expected to be taught all the skills necessary for his future role in leadership lessons and will take a variety of classes to prepare him for his role as king.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert and biographer Robert Lacey (opens in new tab) explained that the classes George will take were also taken by father, Prince William, his grandfather, King Charles III, and his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who all studied the same subjects in order to prepare them to rule.

It is also likely that Prince William and King Charles III will help to guide Prince George through his studies, just as The Queen did for William.

Robert Lacey explained, “There has always been a special closeness between William and the Queen, and she has taken a particular interest in him. When William became a teenager, she would have him at Windsor Castle and would open the state boxes and guide him through the papers. It was William’s constitutional education."

George is expected to learn about his official royal duties, the constitution, and the importance of the Commonwealth.

(Image credit: Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

While he has not yet been fully prepared for his future role, Prince George has understood that he will one day be king for a couple of years now. His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), reportedly told him that he was in the line of succession in 2020, around the time of his 7th birthday.

In her book, New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, which is available on Amazon (opens in new tab), royal author Katie Nicholl explains, “They [Kate and William] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit.”

