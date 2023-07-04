Prince George sparks concern among fans as he's spotted 'screwing up his eyes' on latest outing
Fans spotted that Prince George wasn't wearing any sunglasses during his latest outing with Prince William
Prince George sparked concern among fans after he was spotted 'screwing up his eyes' during his latest outing with dad Prince William.
Following on from Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury that might have sparked fears for the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George sparked concern while enjoying some father and son time with his dad Prince William.
The Wales duo often attend sporting events together, whether it's the rugby or the Euros, or simply watching Aston Villa play.
But this time, George, who dressed smartly to join his father Prince William to watch England v Australia on day four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match, was missing one vital summer staple from his outfit - a pair of sunglasses.
While choosing the best kids sunglasses isn't easy, going without shades at all can be 'damaging' to the eyes - with the UV rays just as harmful to the eyes as it is to the skin.
And fan's concerned about sun protection will love this suncream application hack on TikTok.
Royal fans picked up on the way the future King appeared to be struggling to focus on the game, and was seen 'screwing up his eyes' several times throughout the match, while Prince William wore shades to protect his eyes from the sun's glare.
One fan tweeted, "Prince George needs some sunglasses, he is screwing up his eyes, sunshine is too strong."
Another fan agreed, "They should get Prince George some sunglasses."
And a third added, "Prince George needs to wear sunglasses as well as dad."
According to Nationwide Children's Hospital, "The sun can cause sunburned corneas, cancer of the eyelid, cataracts, and macular degeneration, among other problems.
"In addition, children are more susceptible because their lenses don’t block as much UV as adult lenses. Children also tend to spend more time outdoors than their parents, often in places where there is a lot of sun reflection. These include beaches, pools, and amusement parks.
It added, "It is also important for your child to wear sunglasses in the snow as well. Most UV eye damage is the result of years of exposure."
But it's not the first time the young royal has gone without summer accessories - at Wimbledon last year he sparked concern among fans for an 'uncomfortable' formality that he should have been wearing sunglasses and a cap in the sun, as well as "cool" and "comfortable" clothing.
At the time one fan tweeted, "How about ditching protocol & letting Prince George take that jacket & tie off? A hat & some sunglasses wouldn't go amiss either."
And another added, "Poor Prince George has been squinting through all that.. give him some cute sunglasses like his Granny was wearing!"
During his latest outing, other fans picked up on how similar Prince George looked to his dad, sporting similar facial expressions.
How to protect kids' eyes from the sun:
- Make your child wear a wide-brimmed hat that shades their face
- Buy sunglasses that block both kinds of UV rays - ensure they fit correctly and comfortably.
For the latest offers check out these Prime Day Baby deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington 'delighted' as he welcomes his second child with wife Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington has become a dad for the second time!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?
Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher? We look at the speculated reasons for his departure from the series, and what the actor has said about it.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Prince George’s ‘super-popular, confident and playful’ best friend who helps him forget about the ‘royal hierarchy’
The future King's best royal friend ensures 'the fun-factor is still present'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George gets taste of boarding school life as Kate and William accompany him on prestigious visit
The Wales youngster was spotted visiting Eton college with his parents
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte 'tells on' Prince George for doing this gross thing during King Charle's birthday parade, lip reader reveals
The Wales youngster is ever keeping her big brother's behaviour in check
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the late Queen that you might have missed
The Wales youngsters posed with their dad Prince William but did you notice what made it even more special?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George would be proud as mum Kate Middleton shows off her football knowledge during sweet moment with little boy
The Princess of Wales knows exactly what it's like to be a football mum....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Kate Middleton being bullied at school is shaping her parenting style with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has chosen to keep her children close by
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life
The Wales youngsters are said to be behind the upcoming royal tour changes
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's unusual method for deciding Prince George's baby name revealed - and it could work for you
The Princess of Wales needed a little help with deciding on what to call the future king.
By Selina Maycock • Published