Prince George sparks concern among fans as he's spotted 'screwing up his eyes' on latest outing

Prince George sparked concern among fans after he was spotted 'screwing up his eyes' during his latest outing with dad Prince William.

Following on from Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury that might have sparked fears for the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George sparked concern while enjoying some father and son time with his dad Prince William.

The Wales duo often attend sporting events together, whether it's the rugby or the Euros, or simply watching Aston Villa play.

But this time, George, who dressed smartly to join his father Prince William to watch England v Australia on day four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match, was missing one vital summer staple from his outfit - a pair of sunglasses.

While choosing the best kids sunglasses isn't easy, going without shades at all can be 'damaging' to the eyes - with the UV rays just as harmful to the eyes as it is to the skin.

And fan's concerned about sun protection will love this suncream application hack on TikTok.

Royal fans picked up on the way the future King appeared to be struggling to focus on the game, and was seen 'screwing up his eyes' several times throughout the match, while Prince William wore shades to protect his eyes from the sun's glare.

One fan tweeted, "Prince George needs some sunglasses, he is screwing up his eyes, sunshine is too strong."

Another fan agreed, "They should get Prince George some sunglasses."

And a third added, "Prince George needs to wear sunglasses as well as dad."

According to Nationwide Children's Hospital, "The sun can cause sunburned corneas, cancer of the eyelid, cataracts, and macular degeneration, among other problems.

"In addition, children are more susceptible because their lenses don’t block as much UV as adult lenses. Children also tend to spend more time outdoors than their parents, often in places where there is a lot of sun reflection. These include beaches, pools, and amusement parks.

It added, "It is also important for your child to wear sunglasses in the snow as well. Most UV eye damage is the result of years of exposure."

But it's not the first time the young royal has gone without summer accessories - at Wimbledon last year he sparked concern among fans for an 'uncomfortable' formality that he should have been wearing sunglasses and a cap in the sun, as well as "cool" and "comfortable" clothing.

At the time one fan tweeted, "How about ditching protocol & letting Prince George take that jacket & tie off? A hat & some sunglasses wouldn't go amiss either."

And another added, "Poor Prince George has been squinting through all that.. give him some cute sunglasses like his Granny was wearing!"

(Image credit: Getty)

During his latest outing, other fans picked up on how similar Prince George looked to his dad, sporting similar facial expressions.

How to protect kids' eyes from the sun:

Make your child wear a wide-brimmed hat that shades their face Buy sunglasses that block both kinds of UV rays - ensure they fit correctly and comfortably.

For the latest offers check out these Prime Day Baby deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day