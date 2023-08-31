Prince Harry’s sweet nod to son Prince Archie that you might have missed in new video

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry makes a sweet nod to son Prince Archie that you might not have noticed in a new video.

The Duke of Sussex has made a touching tribute to his children during his debut of his Heart of Invictus limited series on Netflix.

It comes after a royal expert warns Harry and Meghan's next move might not be the best for Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet's future.

In the first scene, fans have spotted a sweet detail on the baseball cap he wears that is connected to his son Archie. Upon the front of the cap, the words 'Papa Bear' are stitched into the khaki cotton material and it is the name that Prince Harry previously said son Archie, four, calls him.

The Duke had previously mentioned a photo of Princess Diana in Archie’s room in the series The Me You Can’t See where he revealed Archie calls him Papa.

He explained, “I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma.' Grandma Diana,” Harry said. “It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

One fan who noticed the nod to his children including daughter Lilibet, two, simply shared, "Prince Harry in a Girl Dad shirt. Prince Harry in a Papa Bear hat," alongside images of him wearing both.

Prince Harry in a Girl Dad shirt. Prince Harry in a Papa Bear hat. 💜 pic.twitter.com/zEsL52OsDVAugust 30, 2023 See more

Meanwhile another fan noted how his previous hats include the Archewell Foundation logo. And fans have praised his work on the series. One viewer wrote, "Brilliant documentary!! Hats off to Prince Harry and the team that put this together."

Another fan added, "I'm in the process of watching it. Very brave servicemen/women doing their very best to cope with injuries. Hats off to each and everyone of you and well done to Prince Harry for giving these brave people the Invictus Games."

Prince Harry also honoured his kids when he introduced himself on camera. He said, "My name’s Harry ... On any given day, I’m a dad of two under three-year-olds, got a couple of dogs, [I'm] a husband, I’m founding patron of Invictus Games Foundation. There’s lots of hats one wears, but I believe today is all about Invictus.”

Prince Harry is a very hands-on father and both he and Meghan previously revealed why their kids would be 'grateful' in another rare video appearance and it was reported that Prince Harry is to take Archie on a special father-son trip.

There's more royal news including, King Charles reportedly brought Prince George an ‘£18000’ gift to celebrate his first birthday and the sign Prince William still has to obey his father’s orders as King Charles appears to ‘pull rank’ over this royal formality.