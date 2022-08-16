Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay ‘five minutes’ from Prince William and Kate during surprise UK visit
It’s been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying at Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit, sparking hopes of a royal reunion.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to stay at their former home of Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit, sparking hopes of a royal reunion as William and Kate's 'new home' is just five minutes away.
- Harry and Meghan have announced that they will be traveling to the UK for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee.
- The pair are set to attend three events, two in the UK and one in Germany and will be staying in a very nostalgic royal residence.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William shared powerful advice for Deborah James’ kids after losing his own mum Princess Diana (opens in new tab).
Prince William and Harry could be set to reunite next month as it’s been announced that Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK, for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) - and are expected to stay very close to the Cambridges.
While it is still unknown whether their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, aged one, will be joining Prince Harry and Meghan on the trip, it has been reported that the Sussexes will be staying just five minutes from Prince William and Kate’s new Windsor residence (opens in new tab).
According to the Sun (opens in new tab), Harry and Meghan will be returning to their former home of Frogmore Cottage, which is just 800 meters from Adelaide Cottage. Reports claim William and Kate have recently reallocated to the estate from Kensington Palace, to be closer to the Queen. (opens in new tab)
The proximity of the couples has sparked hopes of a royal reunion, though sources claim their ‘busy diaries’ could prevent this.
An insider told the publication that thus far there are ‘no plans’ of a meet-up, with even the Queen potentially missing out on seeing the pair, though it has not yet been ruled out. They explained, “It is expected family conversations will take place to see if there is any space in their diaries — but there is a lot on, especially for the Queen.”
The couple will be attending an event in Manchester on the 5th of September, before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning again to the UK for the WellChild Awards on the 8th. Sadly it seems this short stint will not leave much time, if any, for any family reunions.
The Cambridges’ upcoming trip to the US (opens in new tab) is also a very similar story, as hopes of a reunion were dashed after sources claimed their schedules would be ‘too busy’ for visit to Harry and Meghan’s LA home (opens in new tab).
Royal fans will have to wait and see if a reunion is to be...
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
When is A level results day 2022? The date, time and how to prepare
It's that time of the year again where people are asking when is A level results day? Here's everything you need to know ahead of receiving your grades
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Chloe Madeley gives birth to her first child with husband James Haskell
Chloe Madeley gives birth to a baby girl with husband James Haskell.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Lilibet set to inherit sentimental gifts from Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
The royal family have a seriously expensive jewellery collection and the youngest royals are set to inherit it all
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very unusual royal titles that are only used in some parts of the UK
The Queen gave these titles to Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in addition to their English duchy's
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The Queen's surprising response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama
The Queen reportedly sympathised with the couple after watching their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What does Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's star sign say about her royal future?
According to the stars, and a celebrity psychic, the monarchy might not suit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles’ plan to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy, according to royal expert
Prince Harry could return to the UK 'with or without Meghan'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry
Palace insiders reveal the Duchess of Cambridge's plan to reunite her husband and estranged brother-in-law
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take action to protect Archie's 'Chick-Inn' as mountain lion roams close to home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advised to secure Archie's 'Chick-Inn' at their Montecito mansion following big wild cat sighting.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The heartbreaking reason Meghan Markle fears another UK visit
Prince Harry is said to have been homesick for some time, but Meghan Markle worries about another UK visit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published