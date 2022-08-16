Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay ‘five minutes’ from Prince William and Kate during surprise UK visit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to stay at their former home of Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit, sparking hopes of a royal reunion as William and Kate's 'new home' is just five minutes away.

Harry and Meghan have announced that they will be traveling to the UK for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee.

The pair are set to attend three events, two in the UK and one in Germany and will be staying in a very nostalgic royal residence.

Prince William and Harry could be set to reunite next month as it’s been announced that Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK, for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) - and are expected to stay very close to the Cambridges.

While it is still unknown whether their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, aged one, will be joining Prince Harry and Meghan on the trip, it has been reported that the Sussexes will be staying just five minutes from Prince William and Kate’s new Windsor residence (opens in new tab).

According to the Sun (opens in new tab), Harry and Meghan will be returning to their former home of Frogmore Cottage, which is just 800 meters from Adelaide Cottage. Reports claim William and Kate have recently reallocated to the estate from Kensington Palace, to be closer to the Queen. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The proximity of the couples has sparked hopes of a royal reunion, though sources claim their ‘busy diaries’ could prevent this.

An insider told the publication that thus far there are ‘no plans’ of a meet-up, with even the Queen potentially missing out on seeing the pair, though it has not yet been ruled out. They explained, “It is expected family conversations will take place to see if there is any space in their diaries — but there is a lot on, especially for the Queen.”

The couple will be attending an event in Manchester on the 5th of September, before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning again to the UK for the WellChild Awards on the 8th. Sadly it seems this short stint will not leave much time, if any, for any family reunions.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Grover- WPA Pool)

The Cambridges’ upcoming trip to the US (opens in new tab) is also a very similar story, as hopes of a reunion were dashed after sources claimed their schedules would be ‘too busy’ for visit to Harry and Meghan’s LA home (opens in new tab).

Royal fans will have to wait and see if a reunion is to be...