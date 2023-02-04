Kate Middleton pays tribute to the Queen with sentimental earrings handcrafted by emerging Black female designer, Malaika Carr
The earrings were modelled after one of the Queen’s favourite London locations
Attending a BAFTA event earlier this week, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) stepped out in a pair of statement earrings that were handcrafted by a local London designer - but did you notice that they also marked a heartwarming nod to the late Queen?
- Walking the red carpet, Kate Middleton was spotted in a pair of pastel-hued earrings made by the emerging Black female designer, Malaika Carr.
- The earrings were inspired by and crafted to resemble one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite London locations.
Kate Middleton's jewellery is always impeccable. Not only does it always look stunning, but the Princess of Wales always uses her accessories to convey a hidden message. Her appearance at a BAFTA event on Monday [30th January] was no different.
Stepping out on the red carpet in a red Alexander McQueen suit and matching red Gianvito Rossi stilettos, Kate accessorised with a pair of pastel-hued statament earrings by CHALK.
The jewellery company was founded by Malaika Carr, a local London woman and emerging Black, female designer.
Following the avalanche of headlines sharing her work, Malaika Carr told Hello!, "Coming from the perspective of a small brand, moments like these mark huge milestones. It is refreshing to know that HRH supports independent creators."
The designer's mission statement shares that her designs aim “to make you stand out and feel fabulous,” with Kate's appearance clearly illustrating the mission has come true.
The 'Florence' earrings in ‘Regency Green’, cost just £75, are available from CHALK’s Regency Collection (opens in new tab). You can also pick them up from the Royal Opera House's gift shop as the design of these earrings was inspired by the building's design.
Malaika’s website explains that her designs are often informed by her background interest in architecture. Speaking about the Florence earrings, her website explains, "The regal forms from the ornate details and geometry found within the Main stage auditorium ceiling of the Royal Opera House has been reimagined throughout this collaboration to create a timeless collection."
As well as supporting an independent creator, Kate likely chose to wear the Florence earrings because of this connection to the Royal Opera House. The building held a special place in the late Queen's heart as she had a long history with the Royal Opera House and was their patron for over 66 years.
In a further sweet nod to the late monarch, the earrings incorporated walnut tree wood, referencing the abundance of walnut trees growing on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
