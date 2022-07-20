Prince Harry was wracked with ‘tension and anxiety’ during UN speech, body language expert claims

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A body language expert claims Harry was 'tense and somber’ during his UN address despite his confident delivery.

Prince Harry and Meghan traveled to New York City for the General Assembly of the United Nations, where Harry delivered the keynote speech.

During his address, he gave a rare insight into his relationship with Meghan, but body language expert, Judi James, claims he was riddled with ‘anxiety’ throughout.

During his special appearance at the United Nations General Assembly to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, Prince Harry gave a poignant keynote address. During his speech, he made a rare, romantic declaration to his wife, Meghan calling her his ‘soulmate’ (opens in new tab). However, while he delivered it in a ‘presidential style’, body language expert Judi James claims he was showing tell-tale signs of ‘anixety’ and ‘tension'.

The couple made the trip to New York City for the meeting, sparking fans to comment on how much Meghan looked like her mother, Doria Ragland (opens in new tab). Meghan supported her husband, as he took to the stage to speak to the audience.

During his speech, Harry spoke of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, as well as issues like climate change and poverty.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago)

He also treated royal fans to an insight into his and Meghan’s 2019 Africa tour, which he claimed was where he felt closest to his mother Princess Diana, with the couple previously relieving that they felt her ‘magic’ with them.

Despite his poignant words, Judi claims the Prince was clearly feeling anxious and ‘tense’ throughout his appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

She explained to the Mirror (opens in new tab), "His style of delivery was more presidential than princely at the UN. His keynote was delivered in a somber, slow, authoritative style that pitched him as the expert. He didn’t back away from taking a ‘tell’ approach, even when it came to Mandela himself.

"Harry’s underlying body language rituals suggested high levels of tension and anxiety underlying the confident and hard-hitting delivery."

(Image credit: Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP )

Judi then detailed Harry's "barrier rituals" that she says actually mirror some of his father, Prince Charles’, own movements.

She said Harry often buttons his suit jacket or touches his stomach, both of which she says are an "unfulfilled gesture" and are "all about the feelings of self-comfort rather than the action itself", before adding that Prince Charles too pats his pockets and plays with his cuffs.

Judi explained "This allows both to raise their hands and arms in front of their torsos in a protective barrier, suggesting some nerves."