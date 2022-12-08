Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be'

Prince Harry's sad reality over children Archie and Lilibet is revealed as royal expert opens up on his lost chance - claiming 'it was never to be'.

Prince Harry is said to have failed to get a photograph of his children Archie and Lilibet with the Queen before she died.

The Duke of Sussex 'persistently' tried to get he treasured snap but it never happened it's claimed.

Prince Harry reportedly missed the chance to get a photograph of the Queen with his two children Archie and Lilibet before she died, a royal expert has revealed.

Prince Harry reportedly missed the chance to get a photograph of the Queen with his two children Archie (opens in new tab) and Lilibet before she died (opens in new tab), a royal expert has revealed.

The late Majesty met her 11th great-grandchild for the first time earlier this year but it is claimed the Duke of Sussex was refused a photograph of his grandmother with his two children - and she died months later.

Prince Harry is said to have been 'persistent' with his attempts to get the family snap taken officially during the 'very private' encounter at Frogmore Cottage during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations (opens in new tab) but the request was rejected at the time.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, who writes in The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the Queen denied them the photo opportunity, "When the couple made another beeline for Windsor Castle, travelling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport, she refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie, three, and her namesake Lilibet (opens in new tab), one.

"Claiming she had a bloodshot eye, she adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved.

She added, "Harry was 'persistent', according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later."

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix series is released. The official trailer has already sparked controversy and the series finale is set to air same day as Kate's Carol Concert.

And Prince Harry's tell-all memoir called Spare is to be released next month, and it's feared the revelations with further distance them from the Royal Family as the couple recently won an award for 'anti-racism' in which Meghan made a stunning red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's 'freedom' ring.