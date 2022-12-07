Meghan Markle makes 'stunning' red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's $90k 'freedom ring'

Meghan Markle looks 'stunning' in white gown wearing Princess Diana's $90k ring as she and husband Prince Harry make their red carpet return to accept 'anti-racism' award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Gala in New York.

Meghan Markle made a jaw-dropping return to the red carpet with Prince Harry wearing Princess Diana's $90k ring as the couple accepted an 'anti-racism' award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked radiant on the red carpet as they made their way past photographers to attend the prestigious event in which they had been awarded the Ripple of Hope Award laureates for their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.

The couple, whose Netflix series starts (opens in new tab) tomorrow night (8th December), have given fans a glimpse into royal life with their explosive trailer (opens in new tab), but those who spotted the hidden detail in the teaser clip (opens in new tab) are likely to have noticed Meghan's subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana with her choice of jewels worn to attend the gala.

Meghan can be seen wearing Princess Diana's aquamarine ring, which was first commissioned by Princess Diana in 1996 to replace her engagement ring after her divorce from King Charles.

And fans have been quick to point out the significance of Meghan wearing it, "Not Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana’s “freedom” ring two days before “Harry and Meghan” drops on Netflix! My god, I adore her!"

Another fan put, "Love that #Meghan is wearing Diana's 'freedom' aquamarine ring, it's beautiful."

And a third fan added, "Isn’t she beautiful, classy, polished, elegant and FLAWLESS"

And a fourth simply wrote, "Absolutely stunning'.

The 30 carat ring is estimated to be worth in the region of $90k (£74,122) and Diana famously wore it while doing charity work for the Aid Crisis Trust in 1997.

Meghan hasn't worn the ring in public since the South Pacific Tour and she first wore it alongside her evening outfit on their wedding day (opens in new tab) as 'something blue' to bring her luck. On both occasions she wore it with a white dress.

As Meghan and Harry prepare to release their Netflix Series it's claimed the docu-series will 'further fuel talk of a rivalry' (opens in new tab) between Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate Middleton.