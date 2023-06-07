Prince Louis set for jealousy over mum Kate's latest exciting outing

The Wales youngster has missed out on his favourite game as the Princess of Wales gets sporty.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
published

Prince Louis is set for jealousy over mum Kate's latest exciting outing.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union, a prestigious role she took over from Prince Harry, Kate joined in with the rugby drills on the field during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.

The Princess of Wales was promoting her Shaping Us campaign where she picked up some ball skills and spoke to the men about their childhood.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail, with a blue t-shirt featuring England rugby's red rose logo, a pair of joggers and white trainers as she brushed up on her skills.

And the mum-of-three, to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, has previously revealed that rugby is her youngest son's favourite sport.

Kate Middleton playing rugby

At the time she said, “We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby."

No doubt her son's passion for playing it at home has something to do with how well she plays - with Louis expected to feel jealous over his mum's latest engagement.

And her skills didn't go unnoticed on the field, Steven Bough, chairman of Maidenhead Rugby Club, said, "She’s obviously been practicing. Her ball sills and passing skills are very good. She was there, blending in playing as one of the team. To be honest, I didn’t realise she was there half the time.”

Kate Middleton plays rugby

And Kate has previously been spotted watching eldest son Prince George, nine, at his rugby match after it was revealed he takes part in this 'rough' hobby at Lambrook school.

Nigel Gillingham, President of the Rugby Football Union, added, "She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children - she plays all sports with them. Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mould - very competitive as well."

Aside from learning new skills to impress Prince Louis, Kate was also there to learn more about how the early years Shape Us.

Christian Guy, Director of the Centre for Early Childhood, explained, "It is during our early childhood that our brains develop faster than at any other life stage and our experiences, relationships and surroundings at that very young age lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives," 

Prince Louis
