Prince William asks ‘Is that me?’ as he hilariously mistakes photo of his younger self for Princess Charlotte

A resurfaced clip from 2020 has proved just how much Princess Charlotte looks like her dad, Prince William, with the resemblance even confusing the Prince of Wales.

When Kate Middleton recently shared a photo of her as a baby to Instagram, many fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance to Princess Charlotte. But in a recently resurfaced clip posted to Twitter, Charlotte's resemblance with her dad, Prince William, is just as, if not more, obvious.

During a visit to Bradford back in 2020, the then Duke and Duchess visited a number of community projects that helped support the area and its residents. While there, the couple met with Bradford baker Siama Ali, who astounded the royal couple with a cupcake creation that detailed their life together.

(Image credit: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The cupcake selection featured edible pictures boasting the story of their lives to date, leaving Kate and William speechless. Taking in the magnificent creation, William spotted a picture of his younger self and, as reported by HELLO!, he turned to his wife and exclaimed, "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" Turning to take a look, Kate agreed, "It looks so much like Charlotte."

Two years later, Siama Ali took to Instagram to remember the special moment. Alongside a selection of photos from the day, she wrote, "Still can’t get over that I met our future King/Queen...their feedback & invitation to the Buckingham Garden Tea Party was something I could only dream of & can’t wait for that time to come thanks to a special someone."

”Is that Me? Is that Charlotte? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Oh my goodness! Is that me? That looks like Charlotte. That's incredible!” - #PrinceWilliam about this picture on the cake. pic.twitter.com/5CGwBaq2eLJanuary 15, 2020 See more

Princess Charlotte has often drawn attention for her likeness to various royal family members. As well as being compared to her parents when they were her age, many royal fans have pointed out that she shares a resemblance with Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

In late 2022, an unearthed childhood photograph of the Queen Mother, shared to Instagram by her childhood home Glamis Castle, showed off Princess Charlotte's incredible likeness with her great-great-grandmother.

Glamis Castle released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte, writing, "When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?"

