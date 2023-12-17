Prince William and Kate Middleton continue sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Wales family are continuing an age-old Windsor family tradition
Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently spotted picking out their Christmas tree with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the location of their festive shopping trip shows they are sticking to royal tradition when it comes to their decorations.
Christmas is just around the corner and the time to get in the festive spirit is finally here. We've seen members of Royal Family doing just that over the past week, most notably with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting a baby bank near Maidenhead where they helped to pack gift bags full of toys for struggling families and revealed their top Christmas toys for 2023 in the process.
But all of those presents need a tree to sit under for it to be a real Christmas day celebration. And the Wales family got theirs from a very special place that has been a favourite for the Royals for years.
In early December, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted in Windsor Great Park shopping for Christmas trees with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as per reports in Hello! Magazine.
The family bought their tree from the shopping park's Christmas Tree Shop in Berkshire but it was more than just convenience, with the store being so close to their family home, that led them to choose their tree from here. In fact, according to an inside source, it has long been royal tradition to pick out a tree from the Berkshire shop and William was keen to keep this tradition alive with his young children who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession respectively.
"It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park," the source told HELLO!. "The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."
The holiday period is full of family traditions for both royals and the rest of the public alike. Some may be looking forward to the yearly task of scanning through the festive TV schedule for 2023 and highlighting the programmes they want to watch as a family, while others are enjoying the time it takes to write and send out their Christmas cards, reaching out to all those they love.
The Wales family themselves have just released their Christmas card for this year, with fans quickly spotting a bizarre detail in the photograph. The picture sees the family-of-five in black and white, all sporting matching casual outfits of jeans and white shirts.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, like last year, were missing from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card for this year, while King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen smiling in £2.9 billion worth of jewels in their royally festive card.
