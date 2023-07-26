Royal Family keeps a close eye on Prince George’s relationship with Charlotte and Louis for this anxious reason
The Palace is said to be keeping a watchful eye on the dynamic between the Wales youngsters
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Royal Family are said to be keeping a close eye on Prince George's relationship with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for fear of another future royal tell-all book.
After it was reported that Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken, a royal expert has lifted the lid on Palace concerns surrounding the future relationships of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
In light of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, following the strained relationship between [he and] Prince William, royal expert Christopher Andersen claims the Royal Family is worried about a second tell-all book.
He told Us Weekly, "The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare. Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that."
But while Christopher, who is author of The King: The Life of King Charles III acknowledges that 10-year-old Prince George's relationship with Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, 'is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family' he added, "They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure."
Prince George is second in line to the throne in royal line of succession behind his father Prince William but he'll be hoping that his siblings will help him when the time comes.
"He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.”
And it looks more than likely that they will help each other as they are already paving the way for a collective future monarchy.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
But the author and royal expert also noted that Charlotte and Louis will want to have some of the limelight. He said, "By the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow.”
And Princess Charlotte is already 'becoming the standout star' of the royal family with even her mum Kate Middleton stating that she is the sibling 'in charge'.
However, it's also been reported that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis know there is a difference between them and Prince George.
There's more royal news including Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has the sweetest play area and it’s got an adorable name on our website.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Will there be a second Barbie movie? Everything we know so far
The retro doll's debut on the big screen has been a success but will there be another?...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why isn't Loose Women on today? The ITV panel show has been taken off air
Why isn't Loose Women on today? Fans are wondering where the programme has gone as the show is missing from ITV's scheduling.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken
The Wales youngster could be set for a big change in the coming years
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George is having more frequent 'informal' chats with King Charles for this likely reason
The Wales youngster is said to be preparing for his future role as monarch
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' and has learned 'an awful lot about his destiny' since Queen's death - but Kate and William wanted the opposite
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' into the realities of his royal future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis know there is a difference between them and Prince George
Kate Middleton and Prince William try to treat their kids equally, but the younger Wales siblings have reportedly noticed the difference
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The unusual detail on Prince George's birth certificate that caused confusion
Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest son turns ten this weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton proves she is 'leader of the family' as she 'coaches' Prince George and Princess Charlotte through Wimbledon appearance
Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut last weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William's parenting rule he is 'scrupulous' about when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince of Wales has an ‘even-handed parenting’ style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George doesn't have to follow in Prince William's footsteps and could 'pursue career as an astronaut' before becoming King
The 'rules are different' for Prince George, a royal expert says
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published