Royal Family keeps a close eye on Prince George’s relationship with Charlotte and Louis for this anxious reason

The Royal Family are said to be keeping a close eye on Prince George's relationship with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for fear of another future royal tell-all book.

After it was reported that Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken, a royal expert has lifted the lid on Palace concerns surrounding the future relationships of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In light of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, following the strained relationship between [he and] Prince William, royal expert Christopher Andersen claims the Royal Family is worried about a second tell-all book.

He told Us Weekly, "The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare. Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that."

But while Christopher, who is author of The King: The Life of King Charles III acknowledges that 10-year-old Prince George's relationship with Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, 'is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family' he added, "They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure."

Prince George is second in line to the throne in royal line of succession behind his father Prince William but he'll be hoping that his siblings will help him when the time comes.

"He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.”

And it looks more than likely that they will help each other as they are already paving the way for a collective future monarchy.

But the author and royal expert also noted that Charlotte and Louis will want to have some of the limelight. He said, "By the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow.”

And Princess Charlotte is already 'becoming the standout star' of the royal family with even her mum Kate Middleton stating that she is the sibling 'in charge'.

However, it's also been reported that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis know there is a difference between them and Prince George.

