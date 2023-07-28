Prince George has ‘stepped up’ to help dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton after realising they have ‘lost Uncle Harry’
"10-year-olds can often be quite mature"
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George reportedly 'knows all about' Prince William and Kate Middleton's feud with 'Uncle Harry’ and is ready to 'step up' and 'help mum and dad do their job' without him.
- A royal expert has claimed that Prince George 'knows all about' Prince Harry's feud with the Royal Family and is ready to 'step' into his role to help his 'mum and dad and Grandpa.'
- According to the expert, George is a 'sensitive soul' and noticed the family 'pulling together' when they 'lost Uncle Harry.'
- In other royal news, This aspect of Prince George’s upbringing couldn’t be more different to those of heirs before him.
The previous year has been one filled with highs and lows for the royal family; the Queen's state funeral, King Charles III's Coronation, the release of Prince Harry's scathing memoir Spare, and Princess Charlottes Wimbledon debut - it's been a rollercoaster.
But perhaps the most poignant part of all has been the lack of updates on Prince Harry's reconciliation with the Royal Family. While the allegations only came out following Harry and Meghan Markle's relocation to America when they stepped down as senior royals, we've since learned that the problems began when William and Kate got married and Harry felt that his brother was 'gone forever' as he was 'left out' of the growing Wales Family.
And it's not just the public who knows all about the feud, but, sadly, Prince George appears to have 'picked up' on the fact that the Royal Family has 'lost' his 'Uncle Harry.'
Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop shared with OK! Magazine her belief that the young royal has 'picked up on' the details of Prince Harry's ongoing feud with his mum, dad and grandpa and wants to 'step up' so he can help and support his family.
She revealed, "They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realises he's got to step up to it - 10-year-olds can often be quite mature.
"A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they can't possibly protect him from all of it, there's been huge events, the Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well.
"He'll be aware of that, and I get the impression that he's almost accepted to an extent, that these aspects 'come with my role being part of this unique family and I'm going to do that for mum and dad and for Grandpa'.
"We saw him embrace his role at the King's Coronation and I expect one of the ways to help him was to have some of his friends alongside him, perhaps that was part of helping George normalise his experience."
While George may have only just hit double digits, Dr Dunlop revealed that, at this age, children are often wanting to 'look after their parents,' a fact only heightened for George thanks to his status as second in the royal line of succession.
Dr Dunlop said, "They're [children are] flexible and they can be quite loyal at that age, they want to look after their parents at that age.
"He's seen his parents under considerable pressure on several fronts, the Queen dying, the succession of Charles, the fallout and the criticism from Harry and Meghan, which is on some level very personal.
"I expect George is a sensitive soul and will want to play to his role."
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle’s name from Archie’s birth certificate, but it wasn't the same for Kate
The change was made shortly after Archie was born
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
When is The Morning Show season 3 coming out?
The Morning Show is filming for a new series as we look at all you need to know.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can ‘help share some of the burden’ placed on their brother Prince George, claims royal expert
“They don’t want to feel invisible in his shadow"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This aspect of Prince George’s upbringing couldn’t be more different to those of heirs before him
“George is very lucky to have Catherine as his mother”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal Family keeps a close eye on Prince George’s relationship with Charlotte and Louis for this anxious reason
The Palace is said to be keeping a watchful eye on the dynamic between the Wales youngsters
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken
The Wales youngster could be set for a big change in the coming years
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince George is having more frequent 'informal' chats with King Charles for this likely reason
The Wales youngster is said to be preparing for his future role as monarch
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' and has learned 'an awful lot about his destiny' since Queen's death - but Kate and William wanted the opposite
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' into the realities of his royal future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis know there is a difference between them and Prince George
Kate Middleton and Prince William try to treat their kids equally, but the younger Wales siblings have reportedly noticed the difference
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The unusual detail on Prince George's birth certificate that caused confusion
Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest son turns ten this weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published