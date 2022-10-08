Kate Middleton’s mum reveals how she plans to spend time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this autumn

Carole Middleton is starting some new holiday traditions with her grandchildren

Kate Middleton’s mum reveals how she plans to spend time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this autumn
Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mum, has revealed how she plans to celebrate Halloween with her grandchildren Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) 

Kate Middleton's mum, Carole Middleton, has revealed her favourite parts of the autumn season, and has shared how she plans to spend Halloween with her grandchildren, in a new Instagram post (opens in new tab) for her company Party Pieces.

Sharing a candid photo to Instagram, the 67-year-old wrote, "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!"

Carole then goes onto reveal a possible new holiday tradition for her family, which will likely include her grandchildren Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis. four. Pippa Middleton's three children, Arthur, three, Grace, one, and newborn baby Rose (opens in new tab), who Carole is also a grandmother to, are also likely to be included.

"I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones," Carole said.

Carole's Halloween plans do not come as much of a surprise. As well as being the founder of 'Party Pieces', a company selling party decorations for a variety of different occasions, the grandmother-of-six has shared her various elaborate holiday traditions with royal fans before.

In 2018, Carole spoke to The Telegraph about her family's Christmas traditions and revealed that she puts a Christmas tree in each of her grandchildren's rooms each year, saying she does it "so that they can decorate it themselves." Perhaps the grandmother is attempting to instil some of her love for decorating in the youngsters. 

Even throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Carole and her grandchildren remained in festive spirits. In 2020, she shared on Instagram that her grandchildren would still be helping her prepare for the Christmas holidays from afar.

She wrote, "For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Kate Middleton appears to have picked up at least some of her mother's passion for celebrating autumnal holidays. In 2019, she was spotted in a Norfolk supermarket with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, helping the pair to pick out Halloween costumes. 

According to People.com, an onlooker later revealed, "I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her, and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don't know what."

