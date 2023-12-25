The 5 times Princess Charlotte showed she's a royal star in the making with her memorable moments of 2023

Princess Charlotte is the middle child of the Wales family but this hasn't stopped her from showing she's a royal star in the making as we look back on her 5 most memorable moments of 2023.

As we move towards the start of a New Year we're keen to know what's in store for the royals in 2024 but first, it's time to look back on the past 12 months and just like we shared Prince Louis' 7 most memorable moments of 2023 we've compiled Princess Charlotte's best bits.

From the times she's proven that beneath her royal title, she's just like any other eight-year-old child to showing her brother who's boss - even if Prince George is ahead of her in the royal line of succession. Princess Charlotte appears to be both friendly and fearless as she navigates her royal childhood.

1. A frugal Princess who's a fan of the three second rule

Princess Charlotte showed she's not too royal to be a fan of the three-second rule when it comes to accidentally dropping a tasty treat on the floor. The Wales youngster joined her mum Kate, dad Prince William, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to volunteer at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

A frugal Princess Charlotte was quick to pick up her toasted marshmallow when a piece fell on the floor but instead of popping it in the bin, she didn't hesitate to put it straight into her mouth. And we'd have done the same!

These frugal steps will put her in good stead for a sustainable royal future while proving that just like most children her age, sometimes something is just too good to throw away.

For anyone who hasn't tried this tasty mix - it's toasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two biscuits and if you want to try it for yourself there's an easy s'mores recipe that you can try at home with the kids.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Kept calm and carried on

Following the wartime slogan Keep Calm and Carry On from 1939, Princess Charlotte kept calm and carried on when she accidentally bumped heads with her younger brother Prince Louis on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace. The royals were watching the flypast as part of Trooping the Colour when Prince Louis unexpectedly turned around as she had lent in to listen to what he was saying. But instead of bursting into tears at the bang, which appeared to be visibly painful, Charlotte even prolonged her desire to rub it better. Instead, she was praised for her poise and bravery by acting like nothing had happened in front of the world's media and public spectators below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Like mother like daughter

Princess Charlotte is learning how to conduct herself at royal engagements by following the lead of her mother Kate Middleton. Upon leaving the Royal Family Easter Church service held earlier this year, Princess Charlotte walked out with her mother and turned to greet well-wishers waiting outside once she got the green light signal from her mum to do so.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Future dancing Queen

During the King's Coronation, Princess Charlotte looked like she was having a 'royally' good time, so much so that once she was up dancing, she wasn't even going to let Dad Prince William's annoying flag-waving stop her from busting some shapes. She showed her quick reflex and limbo skills when she dodged the regal accessory without being knocked off her feet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Celebrating in style

Step aside Dancing Queen, there's a new Princess in town and she's not too shy to celebrate in style. Princess Charlotte kept everything crossed as she anxiously watched the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the match alongside her parents and brother Prince George. The sporty youngster was seen holding her face and crossing her fingers before being able to celebrate a win with a fist punch in the air.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

