Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not become working royals as Prince William shares his dad’s vision for a ‘smaller’ monarchy, insider reveals
What will the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest two children do for work if they don't join The Firm?
A friend of Prince William’s has revealed that his plans for the future of the monarchy don’t include his youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - so what will they do when they grow up?
Ever since King Charles III took to the throne, his plans for streamlining the monarchy have been a hot topic. Largely, we haven't seen any streamlining, especially since both the King and Kate Middleton, who is a senior member of The Firm, have been out of action due to their health struggles.
But while King Charles hasn't executed his plans to have less working royals, it appears that Prince William may undertake the same approach when he becomes King - and two very important royals are being left out of his future plans because of it.
Speaking to GBNews, a close friend of the Prince of Wales has revealed that his two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not become working royals when they grow up despite sitting third and fourth in the royal line of succession as their dad has a new vision for The Firm that doesn't include them.
"When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals. It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals."
The source added, "He [Prince William] sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future."
So if Charlotte and Louis will not join their brother Prince George, who is heir to the throne, and become senior working members of the Royal Family alongside the current top members, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, what will they do instead?
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
It's likely that they will follow in the footsteps of royal relatives like Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - or perhaps Zara and Mike Tindall. All of them have 'normal jobs,' and have undertaken a range of passions through their work, from Lady Louise working part-time in a garden centre to Princess Beatrice working as a strategist at a technology firm called Afiniti.
If they do follow their own dream careers, it is possible that Charlotte could become a nurse. In the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, a source told The Mirror that the youngster was impressed by the NHS's work and revealed to her parents that she wanted to work in a hospital.
"She’s obviously just a little kid but still, Will and Kate swelled with pride. She’s such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn’t be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she’s older," they revealed.
In other royal news, Kate Middleton used an ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in line during Trooping the Colour. And Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis just shared their first ever Instagram post with a sweet message. Plus, the telling sign that Prince George is ‘growing into his role’ as a royal revealed.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Calling all mums! You can get a free drink at this pub chain this weekend for a very sweet reason
Valid this weekend only, make sure you claim your well-deserved freebie for going above and beyond
By Sarah Handley Published
-
15 best sun creams for you and your family, tried and tested
We've tested the best sun creams out there, so you can protect yourself and your family from the rays this summer.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s surprisingly close link to Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte revealed by historian
The Netflix hit may be mostly fiction, but Queen Charlotte was a real historical figure and her ties to today's Royal Family are still strong
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Louis’ concern over royal relatives during Trooping the Colour revealed - and it's so sweet
The youngest Wales sibling had some worries about the King's birthday celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton used ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in line during Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales recently made her first public appearance in six months and stuck to old tactics to keep her three children on their best behaviour
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share first ever Instagram post with a sweet message
The Wales children have taken to social media for the first time
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William reveals sweet nickname for King Charles in simple but heartfelt Father’s Day message
The Prince of Wales also shared a throwback picture of himself with his father
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Louis’ brutal one-word response when Princess Charlotte tried to stop him ‘dancing and yawning’ during Trooping the Colour parade
Prince Louis brought his classic cheeky behaviour to the Trooping the Colour parade last weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ ‘amazing’ great-grandma is inspiring Kate Middleton’s parenting approach
Kate Middleton has shared the inspirational story of her great-grandmother and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis must feel incredibly proud
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will likely appear at Trooping the Colour for this sweet reason
It hasn't been confirmed whether the Wales children will attend this weekend's event, but one royal expert thinks they will
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published