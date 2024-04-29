Princess Charlotte’s morning struggle with brother Prince George is so relatable - and Prince William knows exactly how to handle it
Prince George and Princess Charlotte spend the mornings like most brothers and sisters, according to dad Prince William
Prince Wililam has revealed that his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have a typical brother/sister regime that takes place every morning before school - and anyone with kids their age will understand the struggle.
Keeping things civil between siblings can be a struggle, with many parents wondering how you can prevent sibling rivalry when you decide to expand your family and think about having a second baby.
Of course, it's natural for kids to argue, get into petty fights and moan about each others' annoying habits - though, in good news for parents, science has shown that kids who fight with their siblings will fare better in life. But while your kids are arguing first thing in morning, not giving you even a second to enjoy your morning coffee and wake up, you can rest assured in the fact that it's no different for Prince William and Kate Middleton either.
That's because Prince William has revealed that his two eldest children Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince George, ten, tend to start every single day arguing about what song to listen to over breakfast.
According to their dad, the youngsters have wildly different music tastes and often disagree over what music should be playing, with Charlotte loving the song Waka Waka by Shakira and George, who sits second in the royal line of succession, favouring the band AC/DC.
Like most siblings, Prince William revealed that the youngsters' clashing tastes tend to lead to arguments most mornings but he's finally come up with the perfect parenting approach to keep them both happy.
According to The Mirror, he shared, "What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and Prince George as to what song is played.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
"And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one and another day it's someone else's turn. So, George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music."
The tactic works, with the Prince saying that he now gets to enjoy watching the pair, as well as his youngest child Prince Louis, "dancing, messing around and singing" to the music as they get ready for school.
Starting the morning off with some fun-inducing music is a great way to wake kids up and get them ready for the day, especially if you tend to struggle with school run meltdowns or need some help getting everyone to leave the house on time each morning.
It's also a brilliant way to get yourself in a good mood too and this is something Prince William relies on - especially on those groggy Monday mornings when you just want to stay in bed.
The Prince of Wales previously revealed on the podcast Time to Walk, "There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC - Thunderstruck.
"It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone."
We know what we'll be doing the next time we're struggling to wake up!
In other royal news, these two royal relatives are the perfect ‘role models’ for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and will show them how to navigate life, says royal expert, while Prince William has used Princess Charlotte’s favourite ‘dad joke’ to get a laugh - and it’s got the seal of approval from this popular comedian. Plus, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will skip iconic royal event this year - but the reason why is completely understandable.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Toys R Us returns to high street after six years - with 30 new locations, but it won't quite look as you remember (here's what we know so far)
The first 'toy supermarket' is set to return after six years, thanks to partnership with another high street icon
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Parents are being ‘fined, prosecuted even imprisoned' - Fines for unauthorised school absences are going up and here's what an education advocate needs you to know
An education advocate shares the facts and her own thoughts, on the treatment of parents whose children take unauthorised absence from school - this is what caregivers need to know.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be delighted with the exciting new feature in King Charles’ garden - and it also lets the monarch live out his own childhood dream
Has he just won grandfather of the year? We think so...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will skip iconic royal event this year - but the reason why is completely understandable
The Wales children delighted royal fans by appearing at the event last year, but this year is set to be different
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William uses Princess Charlotte’s favourite ‘dad joke’ to get a laugh - and it’s got the seal of approval from this popular comedian
It's a childhood classic!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton is enjoying ‘precious’ family time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as she recovers from ‘preventative’ cancer treatment
As the Princess of Wales takes time away from royal duties following her diagnosis, her kids are making sure to offer lots of love and support
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are huge fans of this popular tinned food - and it’s not what you’d expect from the royals
Royal meal times are more similar to the average family's than you might imagine
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George is ‘a chip off the old block’ says body language expert as she highlights the similarities between him and his dad Prince William
The father/son duo share an incredibly close bond
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t move into Buckingham Palace when their dad becomes King, according to this royal expert
The 'cold and impersonal' Palace isn't the ideal family home
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte would have meant ‘everything’ to late grandmother Princess Diana, reveals former royal butler
Despite never getting the chance to meet her, Princess Charlotte has so much in common with her late grandmother
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published