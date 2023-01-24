Princess Eugenie’s 'battle' with major change after son August was born
Princess Eugenie had to make a big change at home when August was born
Princess Eugenie has revealed details of a 'major' change she had to make at home after son August was born.
- Princess Eugenie has opened up on a 'major' change at home after her son August was born.
- The royal made the change almost two years ago as August approaches his second birthday next month.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'worked out' the way to prevent Princess Charlotte from suffering Harry's fate (opens in new tab).
Princess Eugenie has revealed she's stoped using plastic at home since her son August was born.
The mum of one, to August, with husband Jack Brooksbank has opened up on family life during her appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which she admits that the birth of her son (opens in new tab)on 9th February 2021 prompted the conscious change in the products she chooses.
Eugenie explained to Reuters edit-at-large Axel Threlfall and Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman, "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."
She explained, "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.
"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same."
Eugenie, who celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary last year, confessed "Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life.
"But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."
Princess Eugenie is said to share an 'unbreakable bond' with Meghan Markle (opens in new tab). And as Ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation, Princess Eugenie has supported steps to help the environment and even shared a family snap to mark World Environment Day.
She captioned it, "Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live.
"To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
