Resurfaced blog post reveals Meghan Markle’s New Year resolutions and the one 'unladylike' habit she always failed to quit

A 2016 blog post from Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) lifestyle and travel blog The Tig has revealed some of the habits she wanted to give up but found too hard to do so - especially "after a few drinks."

As we fly through January, many of the goals and resolutions that were made in good faith have likely been broken, or at least bent a little. Whether it's a promise to kick a bad habit or stick to a new routine, New Year's Resolutions often feel impossible to stick to.

A resurfaced blog post has proved that, just like the rest of us, Meghan Markle too struggles with those New Year promises. Just months before she met and began her whirlwind romance with Prince Harry (opens in new tab), in January 2016, Meghan took to her lifestyle and travel blog The Tig to admit to all the New Year promises she failed to keep.

She wrote, "Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks.

"Then there's the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

In a bid to keep her 2016 resolutions and not to disappoint herself by breaking promises, Meghan decided against making resolutions completely.

She wrote, "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."

Perhaps pre-empting her new romance and the magical, though challenging, journey she would embark on after meeting Harry, Meghan said, "My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change."

