Royal Family member who 'worked the hardest' in 2022 revealed - and it's NOT King Charles III

The 'hardest-working' members of the Royal Family in 2022 have been revealed through official royal data - and it's not King Charles III or Kate Middleton.

The hardest working member of the royal family, according to official data is Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal attended the most royal engagements in 2022.

Princess Anne has been revealed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family in 2022.

The Princess has come out top again, after she was ranked hardest working royal in 2020 (opens in new tab) and again in 2021.

The Princess Royal, who lives at Gatcombe Park, attended 214 yearly royal engagements in 2022, compared to King Charles' 181 events - even though Charles spent most of the year next in line to the throne in the line of royal succession.

One would expect the monarch to be busiest, but having only taken over the reign in September following the death of the Queen, most of the year her late majesty battled episodic mobility health condition and was ordered to rest from some royal duties, which meant she had to have other members of the royal family represent her at various engagements.

The data, released by Reboot SEO Company, used The Royal Court Circular to calculate the number of engagements by each member of the royal family between 01/01/2022 to 31/12/2022 that have been recorded and these were then added together and ranked.

It surprisingly reveals Princess Anne ranks in first place, having had 214 royal engagements throughout 2022. This is a staggering 170 more engagements than Princess Alexandra, who ranks 11th.

July was Princess Anne’s busiest month, with 24 engagements taking place, 22 more than Sophie, Countess of Wessex (two royal engagements in July) in 4th place.

Aside from her hectic schedule, Princess Anne was even at her mother the Queen's side when she passed away.

Meanwhile, King Charles III ranks in second place, having taken part in 181 royal engagements in 2022, most of which have been newly appointed. This is 103 more than the Duke of Kent (78 royal engagements) who ranks in 10th place. March and April were the King's busiest months with 23 royal engagements taking place. This is 18 more than son William, Prince of Wales (five royal engagements in March and April), who ranks 5th.

The most hard-working members of the Royal Family in 2022

Princess Anne (214 events) Prince Charles then King Charles (181 events) Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (143 events) Sophie, Countess of Wessex (138 events) William, Prince of Wales (126 events) Camilla, Queen Consort (102 events) Richard, Duke of Gloucester (100 events) Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (94 events) Catherine, Princess of Wales (90 events) Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (78 events) Princess Alexandra (44 events)

Edward, Earl of Wessex ranks in third place, with 143 royal engagements during 2022. This is 3.5% more than wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who places 4th with 138 royal engagements. May, June and November were Earl of Wessex’s busiest months (20 royal engagements) with 60% more engagements, compared to Edward Duke of Kent who places 10th (eight royal engagements).

Princess Alexandra ranks in 11th place, with 44 royal engagements in 2022. This is 56% less than Camilla, the Queen Consort (102 royal engagements) who ranks 6th. November was the busiest month in Princess Alexandra’s diary with 9 royal engagements taking place.

The most recent event that saw the Royal Family come together in public was for the Christmas Carol concert recording last week.