See Kate Middleton's quick 'mum reflex' save Princess Charlotte in unearthed clip
The Princess of Wales proves her priority is to be the 'best mum' - even in the middle of Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton proved she's determined to be the 'best mum' as her quick thinking 'mum reflex' saves Princess Charlotte in the middle of a prestigious royal engagement.
An unearthed clip shows The Princess of Wales is dedicated to being a mother - even if it means putting her parenting skills into action in front of millions of people - as she responds to her daughter's cries during the 2018 Trooping the Colour in the most un-royal way.
Kate's parenting style has been praised as being 'the one' by a parenting expert, and more recently it was revealed how her parenting skills are kept 'in check'. Now, it appears Kate has been putting her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before royal protocol at royal engagements.
The clip shows Princess Charlotte as she appears to take a tumble on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace, but a quick-thinking Kate came to the rescue with the grab saving the young royal from a serious tumble.
And that's not all, instead of just consoling her 'tired' and 'upset' daughter, Kate seamlessly picks her up and cradles her in her arms as the fly past is taking place. She then continues with her royal duties calmly and professionally.
And royal fans have gushed with comments over how Kate's parenting skills are lovingly put into action.
One fan wrote, "It seems that her priority is to be the very best mom…so very incredible."
And referring to Kate's husband Prince William being next in line to the throne in the royal line of succession, another said, "She might be a senior member of the Royal family and our future queen consort but she's a mother first and foremost."
A third fan pointed out Kate's apology for her own hat hitting the youngster as she picked her up in her arms, commenting, "More than the sweet moment of her, picking Charlotte, up to comfort her is the sweet moment of her saying she was sorry for the hat hitting Charlotte."
It comes after reports the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William are set to change the way they take on royal life due to their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five, schooling.
Elsewhere, a royal expert has claimed that Kate's parenting is being shaped by the bullying she endured at school and it has seen her keep her children close by.
In other family news, we've revealed Prince George's 'favourite' - and it's not what we expected, and the name Princess Charlotte goes by at school for “as normal” a childhood as possible.
