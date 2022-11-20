The Crown viewers gush over young Prince Harry moment in season 5

Season 5 of The Crown (opens in new tab) has given royal fans a lot to talk about since its release last month, but amid all the controversy (opens in new tab), one sweet moment between a young Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and his mother, Princess Diana, stands out

Fans of The Crown have taken to social media to point out a sweet interaction between Princess Diana and a young Prince Harry in the show's fifth season

Royal fans say that the moment highlights how Prince Harry has continued to stick up for his mother, even all these years after her tragic death (opens in new tab)

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince Harry planned to step back from the Royal Family as early as 2018, claims royal biographer (opens in new tab)

The Crown's fifth season has taken viewers through an emotional rollercoaster, whether they binged the series or took the more reserved approach of watching just a couple of episodes a night.

While the dramatic crescendos may focus around the breakdown of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage, and its subsequent impact on The Firm, viewers have turned their attention to one much sweeter moment in season five, with a young Prince Harry at it's heart.

In the scene that has fans gushing, Diana suggests to Prince Charles and the young Princes William and Harry, who are all on holiday together, that they should do some shopping. Charles quickly quips that no one else would like to go. Prince Harry then speaks up, saying he would like to go with her.

(Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Among all the hundreds of tweets with users pouring their hearts out over the interaction, one person perfectly summed up why the seemingly small, and fictional, stand taken by Prince Harry had such an impact on the show's fans. They wrote, "The people who think we believe this scene happened…We're aware. It's just good to see that the show wrote something to show that Harry has always stuck up for his mum. And was the first one to do so."

Another user added, "They even showed Diana thanking him/calling him brave," while a third posted, "So adorable. His supportive voice in the sea of nos. Cute scene."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

While Prince Harry is yet to speak out about the scene, he has previously opened up about his opinion of The Crown. In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said, "It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate.

"I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife. [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will." He also added that the show gives a good depiction of what it is really like "putting duty and service above family and everything else."

