The Prince and Princess of Wales share their final heartfelt goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken to social media to reflect on the Queen’s funeral and share their final goodbyes to the late monarch.

Prince William and Princess Catherine shared a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in a poignant social media post after her funeral.

The couple shared a snap shot of a moving moment from the ceremony and and wrote a touching farewell message to the late monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a poignant goodbye message to the Queen, following her historic state funeral (opens in new tab).

On Monday 19th, the couple were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend the Queen’s funeral (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey and intimate service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Like many of the royals, Princess Kate wore a black veil and pearls as per the Victorian-era tradition (opens in new tab) but paid a personal tribute to Her Majesty by wearing earrings and a four-row pearl choker (opens in new tab) from the Queen’s own jewellery collection.

Similarly, Princess Charlotte wore a sentimental horse-shoe brooch (opens in new tab) on her dress, as a special nod to her great-grandmother’s love of horses.

Following the moving day, Prince William and Kate then took to Instagram to share one final tribute.

They posted a black and white photograph of the Queen’s coffin being carried into St George's Chapel, adorned with the symbolic floral wreath (opens in new tab) and shared a simple statement, which read, "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool)

This message shared a similar sentiment to a moving comment made by Prince William to royal mourners outside of Sandringham. He revealed that the nation’s outpouring of grief for the Queen had made him realise that she was ‘everyone’s grandmother (opens in new tab)’.