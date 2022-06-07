We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen secretly mourned the death of her husband Prince Philip during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in this sweet way.

The Queen paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip by choosing to wear a black hat pin with her green outfit.

Her Majesty made the subtle nod to her heartache as she stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen has secretly paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant by choosing to wear a black hat pin to signal that she is in mourning.

Her Majesty was celebrating 70 years on the throne at the weekend, but her husband of 73 years was not by her side as he died last year aged 99.

But the Queen ensured her late husband’s memory was not forgotten when she decided to include a tribute to him within her Jubilee outfit.

Standing on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Queen wore a vibrant green outfit with matching hat.

But on close inspection of her hat you will see that there is a black hat pin worn front and centre of her hat – and the black mourning pin is traditionally worn by members of the royal family following a death.

The Queen has previously paid tribute to her late husband during her Christmas speech and she has also been spotted wearing a butterfly brooch and a special ruby brooch that was a gift from him.

And The Queen wasn’t the only royal who mourned Prince Philip and paid tribute by what they wore. Kate Middleton wore a pair of earrings borrowed from the Queen that she previously wore to her grandfather’s funeral as she gave a sweet nod to him on the four-day bank holiday celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch was absent for much of the extended Bank Holiday weekend, after finding the first day enjoyable but tiring, she pulled out of the Epsom Derby and stayed at home for the Platinum Party at the Palace but in a message of thanks acknowledged this but said her ‘heart’ had been with well-wishers.