The Queen never let anyone else carry her umbrella and we understand why

The late Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly known to refuse offers from gentlemen and staff to carry her umbrella for her and we can understand why!

Despite being sovereign for over 70 years, the late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her no-fuss approach and independent nature, which was evident even in how she carried her umbrella.

She would reportedly always insist on carrying her own and turn down offers of assistance.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William confused royal fans as they spotted this detail in his new World Cup video (opens in new tab) .

Former MP and Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth has revealed the reason why the Queen would never let anyone carry her umbrella for her, even during the rainiest of engagements.

Her late Majesty was known for her ‘independence’, with it even being suggested in her royal signature (opens in new tab) and would often opt for a no-fuss approach, from carrying her iconic handbag and even her own umbrella. But according to Gyles, she had a very good reason for doing so.

The author revealed the Queen would often refuse offers from men and staff to hold her umbrella over her, for fear of rain trickling down her neck!

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/)

Writing in The Oldie Magazine, Gyles recalled the day he first met the monarch as a student at Oxford University, during her visit in 1968, he said, “When she had gone I reprimanded William Waldegrave (the Oxford Union President, now Baron Waldegrave) for not carrying the monarch's umbrella for her as he escorted her across the courtyard in the rain.

"He told me 'The Queen insists on holding her own umbrella - always. If someone else holds it, the rain trickles down her neck'."

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)

This isn’t the first surprising fact, Gyles has shared about his ‘role model,’ the Queen. In fact, during an interview on This Morning, he revealed that she also had a particular dinner table rule (opens in new tab), that applied to her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

He said, “One of the things she won’t allow at the table with her grandchildren and indeed her great-grandchildren is mobile phones at mealtimes.”

This also comes after King Charles' former butler, Grant Harold revealed her clever trick for getting her dinner party guests quickly seated (opens in new tab), recalling how she would actually run down the corridor to hurry her guest along.