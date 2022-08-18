The Queen's hilarious response to finding this dead creature in her dinner

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen reportedly once had a hilarious response to finding a “dead” creature in her dinner and sent back a note, a former royal servant claimed.

Her Majesty is said to have the habit of keeping a notebook beside her plate to write down feedback on her royal meals.

Once in the past the monarch reportedly sent back a witty note alongside the “dead body” of a creature she’d found in her salad.

There’s always been fascination surrounding the Royal Family’s favourite foods (opens in new tab) and the traditions and protocols that are said to influence their food preferences like the Queen’s strange pasta rule (opens in new tab) to the Queen’s morbid rule (opens in new tab) for sandwiches. The Queen has long been said to enjoy healthy balanced meals and some have even suggested she sticks to seasonal ingredients. Though according to a former palace servant there was once a rather undesirable addition to Her Majesty’s salad. And thanks to a habit she and the late Prince Philip are said to have shared, the Queen’s hilarious response came in the form of a note…

As reported by OK! (opens in new tab), former palace servant Charles Oliver spilled the culinary beans about royal dinner times in his book, Dinner at Buckingham Palace. In it, Charles is said to have explained that the Queen once found a “dead” creature in her salad- and her response is hilarious!

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The former servant claimed that both the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, to whom she was married for 73 years (opens in new tab), both enjoyed keeping a notebook beside their plates. This way the monarch and Philip could provide useful feedback on their meals to the chef who cooked it afterwards. Though on one occasion the note was allegedly accompanied by the “dead body” of a slug that had been found in her meal.

"Once, on a torn-off top sheet the footmen found the dead body of a slug,” Oliver claimed, before going on to describe a note the monarch reportedly sent with it, alleging it read, “I found this in the salad - could you eat it?"

(Image credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Queen’s sense of humour certainly shone through in her response to the slug in her salad and it’s not the first time she’s showcased her wittiness over the years.

The Queen apparently once “shrieked” with laughter (opens in new tab) at a very rude joke and according to the BBC (opens in new tab), royal historian Robert Lacey once described her humour as often being “self-deprecating” and “mildly making fun of herself.”

He alleged that once a politician had to switch their phone off after it rang during a private conversation with the Queen, claiming that she responded quickly, “I hope it wasn't someone important."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was asked during an interview with Today earlier this year what the best thing about his royal grandmother is and gave a very sweet reply, praising her humour.

"Her sense of humour. Her ability to see the humour in so many different things,” he declared warmly. "We have a really special relationship. We talk about thing she can't really talk about with anybody else so that is always a nice piece to her.'