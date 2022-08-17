The secret behind one of Kate Middleton’s statement looks revealed by designer - and you might not have spotted this!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s statement looks often capture fans’ imaginations and now designer Alessandra Rich has revealed the secret behind one of her most iconic outfits this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn Alessandra Rich dresses multiple times so far in 2022 including to Royal Ascot.

Alessandra shared that the dress features coffee-brown toned spots on an off-white background and is not actually a black-and-white look like many might’ve thought.

As the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) and a senior member of The Firm (opens in new tab) it’s perhaps no surprise that the Duchess of Cambridge’s fashion choices are always eagerly anticipated by fans. This year alone she’s wowed in some seriously wonderful outfits, from Kate Middleton’s yellow dress (opens in new tab) she recycled for the Wimbledon Women’s Singles final to Kate Middleton’s garden party look (opens in new tab) that showcased vibrant coral tones. Though if there’s one designer that seems to have been the Duchess’ go-to in recent months it could perhaps be Alessandra Rich.

Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress at Wimbledon (opens in new tab), not to mention her yellow dress worn in The Bahamas and her dress for the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip were all by the Italian designer. And now Alessandra has revealed that another of Kate Middleton’s statement looks by her contains a detail some might not spot!

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Opening up to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Alessandra described it as a “huge surprise” whenever the Duchess of Cambridge wears one of her pieces. She added, “We only know she’s wearing one of the dresses when we see her in it - we’re never told anything in advance. We don’t ask and they don’t say.”

She also gave her insight into the many Alessandra Rich outfits that Kate has worn so far in 2022, including her stunning Royal Ascot look. Featuring an asymmetrical hem line, striking spot-pattern and waist belt, Kate’s Ascot dress also had slightly puffed sleeves and a pleated shoulder detail that gave this classic silhouette a modern twist.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

“She looked so beautiful. It was in crepe de chine, with an asymmetrical hem - she was like light in it, she looked amazing,” Alessandra shared. “It was the perfect choice for this incredible event. We don’t have things like Ascot in Italy so it’s wonderful for me to see women like the Duchess dressing up for it here.”

And it seems some people might not have picked up on the exact colour-way of this beautiful dress. Alessandra later gave further insight, saying, “People make the mistake of thinking this is black and white but it’s actually off-white with coffee-coloured polka dots. It was made from crepe de chine, and the skirt has an asymmetrical hem. I love how Kate brought the colours out with a brown hat; she looked so sophisticated.”

This “mistake” people might have made is understandable as the sunlight makes the shade difficult to make out in pictures taken at Royal Ascot.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The brown which was echoed in Kate’s hat added a softness to her outfit even if not everyone noticed this subtle detail. However, fans might one day get another chance to spot this if Kate re-wears this beautiful piece in the future.

Who knows when she might next bring out either a new or existing Alessandra Rich piece for an engagement, though Alessandra is certainly delighted whenever she wears her dresses.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is such a style icon, I can’t ever say I’m not thrilled she likes my clothes,” she declared.