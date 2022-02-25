We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex is the ‘workhorse’ royal that fans say ‘deserves more recognition’, with supporters eager for her to team up with Kate Middleton.

Royal fans are keen to see Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton team up for a project together after the pair dedicate their time to their royal patronages.

Supporters have dubbed the Countess of Wessex the “workhorse” of the royal family and claimed she doesn’t get enough recognition for her efforts for The Firm.

A new royal duo that fans want to see work together is Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton after the pair have shown their support for their royal patronages and children’s services.

Kate Middleton, who it was revealed is launching her own centre for early childhood, has been on a tour of Denmark in which she let loose on a children’s slide during an official engagement to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Copenhagen.

While Sophie, the Countess of Wessex has returned to The Lighthouse in Woking to officially open Jigsaw families community space and ‘baby bank’, providing clothing, toys, and equipment for families with children under five.

And fans think both women, who are mothers themselves would be a perfect fit. Kate is mum of three to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, and Sophie is a mum of two with daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and son James Viscount Severn, 14.

On seeing the Countess of Wessex, who was once branded an ‘asset’ to the Queen speak to new mothers about their challenges, the support they’d received from Jigsaw and their experience of parenting during the pandemic.

One fan wrote, “She deserves more recognition.”

Another fan agreed and added, “The Countess of Wessex is a workhorse among the senior royal. She seems to do so much to support her patronages and is enthusiastic and genuine in her interactions with staff and clients of the charities she supports.”

A third fan begged, “Can we have Sophie and Catherine do a joint engagement?”

Another royal fan agreed, “Her and Catherine are such loving, kind and beautiful princesses.”

While another added, “So beautiful and underrated. She does so much with little recognition.”

The hub that Sophie Wessex visited provides a welcoming space for young families to meet friends and seek support. Her Royal Highness also met the staff and volunteers who make the Jigsaw hub possible. The Countess has volunteered at The Lighthouse, the charity who run the Jigsaw hub, a number of times, most recently last Christmas..

Speaking of her volunteering she said, “I certainly got so much out of my time here and I hope to continue to do bits of volunteering for you because it’s a wonderful community that you’ve created here and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Sophie Wessex is married to Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex who is Prince William’s uncle, making Sophie Kate’s aunt through marriage.

Last year she shared touching details of Prince Philip’s final moments.