Netflix docuseries will “further fuel talk of a rivalry” as producers pitted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against one another in “utterly explosive" episodes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's soon-to-be-released Netflix documentary is expected to pit Meghan and Kate Middleton "against one another" with sources also claiming that the series will criticise the British public.

Reports of what can be expected from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries continue to spark controversy as it has been revealed that the six-episode series will draw on the rivalry between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

Sources have also revealed that Harry is expected to criticise not only the royal family but the British public too.

The royal news follows the release of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series trailer that gives an intimate glimpse into their life.

As the reported release date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much anticipated Netflix docuseries creeps ever closer, speculation about its contents continues to fly. And the latest leaked information suggests that the series will do something that Meghan has previously made very clear she does not enjoy.

According to reports in LBC, the series will pit Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, "against one another," with production insiders claiming that the show is "worse than the royals can imagine."

The documentary will allegedly 'heavily compare' Meghan's media coverage with Kate's, The Telegraph reported. According to the newspaper, the pair will be 'generally placed next to each other' in a move that is further fuelling talk of a growing rivalry between the pair. One royal source said "Here we go again."

According to LBC, sources have compared the show to the couple's explosive Oprah interview that aired last year, saying the series will be similar but "with more crying."

Further details about the docuseries emerged on Sunday morning, 4th of December, suggesting that the royal couple will not only be going after the royal family, but also the British public. As reported in The Sun, Harry allegedly told a friend, "This [series] is going to be quite shocking. Those Brits need to learn a lesson."

While friends and supporters of Harry and Meghan have denied that their series will involve "finger-pointing," one source, speaking to The Mirror, labelled the episodes "utterly explosive".

They said, “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.

“Whatever comes out, some people will think that Harry is betraying his family and that it’s unforgivable. But if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes."

