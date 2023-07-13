How Kate Middleton's non-royal childhood is helping shape Prince George as future king - but it's said to be a 'massive balancing act'.

The Princess of Wales has had a relatively regular childhood, compared to her husband Prince William who grew up in the Royal Family and under the watchful eyes of the media.

A recent visit to Eton college gave Prince George his first taste of boarding school life should he follow in the footsteps of his dad whilst over the upcoming summer holidays the Wales' will take steps to protect their children's privacy.

But as Kate and William take on more responsibilities as future King and Queen, they are also preparing their eldest child, Prince George, who turns 10 on his next birthday later this month, for role as future monarch - as he is second in line to the throne in the royal line of succession.

Kate's non-royal background is helping her deliver her 'relatable' parenting style when raising her kids.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"It's a massive balancing act," a palace insider told PEOPLE exclusively in this week's magazine cover story. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The insider added, "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

(Image credit: Getty)

And this balancing act has become evident in recent months. Prince George's royal presence has stepped up since King Charles took over as monarch - having more prestigious roles to play like his Page of Honour role at the King's Coronation. It was his first 'official' formal role.

But Kate has helped him balance this with hobbies and quality family time. Kate Middleton was raised by her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and attended Downe House as a youngster before moving to a new college after bully's reportedly left her unhappy.

The insider explained, "Coming from a different background, she appreciates the

importance of having family time. She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Kate revealed Prince George's love of rugby and he recently joined his dad in the stands to watch a cricket match but sparked concern after he was spotted 'screwing up his eyes'.

And Kate's brother, James Middleton - who is uncle to Prince George, spoke out earlier this year about the Wales' kids being 'lucky' to have pet dog Orla in their lives.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

And while the family has the extra help of a Norland Nanny, Kate and William often take it in turns to do the school run where they can and are even said to be using their schooling to change the way they take on royal life - prioritising family time with their kids over long overseas tours.