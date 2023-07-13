Ryan Gosling stepped out at the Barbie premiere sporting a 'romantic' nod to absent wife Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling attended the Barbie premiere with the subtlest 'romantic' nod to absent wife Eva Mendes, and fans are swooning over it.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie release date is here, and with Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes sadly absent from LA World Premiere, he made the sweetest gesture to his wife in the form of a necklace.

The star fully embraced the Barbie movie theme by wearing an all-pink outfit to the event, alongside America Ferrera, also donning a beautiful shade of pink. Co-star and movie lead Margot Robbie, chose to dazzle in black instead.

Completing Ryan's outfit was a necklace that at first appeared completely innocuous. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed the 'romantic' nature of the jewellry, and couldn't stop talking about it on social media; it wasn't just any chain, but a Barbie font letter 'E' for Eva.

Find yourself a Ken. 🗣️ Ryan Gosling wore an “E” necklace at the #Barbie premiere for his longtime love, Eva Mendes. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/4wrWQcHyHwJuly 10, 2023 See more

On Twitter, one fan wrote "Ryan Gosling showing up to the Barbie premiere in a stylized necklace with Eva Mendes' first initial is making me insane."

Another added "Ryan Gosling wore an 'E' necklace around his neck during the Barbie LA premiere and when a reporter asked what does that mean, he said 'Eva.' That is the sweetest, most romantic **** right there."

Confirming to Entertainment Today on the red carpet that his wife was absent from the premiere, Ryan discussed his children watching the movie. "It was weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway," he said, adding "I might just hold off on them seeing the full Kenergy."

"They've seen pieces of it and helped me a lot with it, they were a huge inspiration to me," he concluded.

(Image credit: WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy)

Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011, and have never publicly confirmed whether they are married. They share daughters Esmerelda and Amada together, and choose to keep their lives as private as possible.

Ryan isn't active on social media, but Eva shares some personal updates with her Instagram followers. A recent post shared footage from the Barbie movie, alongside a sweet caption.

Eva wrote that Greta Gerwig had said of Ryan's performance "It’s some combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA."

She concluded "One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG."

In other celebrity news, there's baby news confirmed for the Middleton family. TOWIE's Ferne McCann has given birth to her second baby, and given fans a sweet gender reveal. Hollyoaks Chelsee Healey has also revealed she is pregnant with her second baby.