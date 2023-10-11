Ryan Reynolds reveals how he’s taking steps to protect his children’s mental health

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Actor Ryan Reynolds has opened up about how he's already taking 'important' steps to protect his children’s mental health despite their young age.

Ryan Reynolds, 46, is used to living life in the spotlight. With his most recent Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham, that sees the actor star alongside Rob McElhenney as the pair manage the Welsh football club, the actor is even more exposed than ever before.

But those who are not used to living the harsh life of a celebrity are Ryan's four children whom he shares with his wife, actress Blake Lively; James, 8, Inez, 7, Betty, 4 and their fourth baby whom they welcomed in February.

Even just navigating a normal life without A-lister parents and a swarm of fans following your every move can be difficult and Ryan is already taking steps to make sure his kids' mental health isn't negatively affected by anything.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the actor revealed that he and Blake both stress the importance of 'self-awareness' to their children and make sure to take the time to be 'interested' in their 'daily routines.'

"I think it’s more about talking to them about everything,” he said at the Bring Change to Mind event in New York City earlier this week. “It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)

"For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back,” he added. “I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”

Ryan has previously opened up about how much he loves being a parent, sharing that being a 'girl dad' to three daughters was something he never expected would happen.

"I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers," he told Access. "So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

But while he adores his kids, there's one thing he definitely won't let them do in order to protect their mental health on top of teaching them to be 'self-aware' and that's following in his and their mum's footsteps to be an actor. Not yet at least.

He told PEOPLE Magazine last year, "Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid. It's usually about the parents.

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want. I'm excited for that. Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."